NFP Welcomes Cyber Expert Timothy Gotta to its Specialty Business

Broker brings specialized cyber expertise and experience working with clients across financial services, private equity and venture capital

NEW YORK, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NFP, a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager and retirement advisor, today announced the addition of Timothy Gotta, vice president, Cyber practice. With specialized expertise in designing and placing highly customized insurance policies for difficult to place risks, Gotta will help clients better understand and mitigate their evolving cyber exposures while navigating the challenging insurance markets. He will report to Rick Cavaliere, senior vice president, Cyber practice.

"We're thrilled to welcome Tim to our cyber practice," said Cavaliere. "With Tim's experience working in the private equity space and with financial institutions and venture capital firms, we continue to add specialized expertise that clients need, while setting ourselves apart as one of the industry's premier cyber teams."

Gotta comes to NFP from Tave Risk Management, where he served as department manager, management and professional liability. Prior to this, he was a vice president at Marsh, specializing in the placement of cyber/technology errors and omissions insurance. He also worked as a directors and officers insurance broker, internal counsel and claims analyst for Risk Strategies Company, and as a contract attorney for Allstate.

Gotta received his bachelor's degree from Montana State University and a Juris Doctor from the Barry University Dwayne O. Andreas School of Law.

"I'm excited to join NFP's expanding cyber group," said Gotta. "As cyber threats continue to rise and dominate headlines, I look forward to providing specialized expertise and guidance that helps clients proactively identify and minimize exposure to cyber threats."

About NFP

NFP is a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager, and retirement advisor that provides solutions enabling client success through the expertise of over 6,900 global employees, investments in innovative technologies, and enduring relationships with highly rated insurers, vendors, and financial institutions. NFP is the 9th best place to work for large employers in insurance, 7th largest privately-owned broker, 5th largest benefits broker by global revenue and 13th largest broker of US business (all rankings according to Business Insurance).

Visit NFP.com to discover how NFP empowers clients to meet their goals.

Media Contact

Josh Wozman, NFP, 415-318-6441, josh.wozman@nfp.com

SOURCE NFP