Saluda Medical Announces Robust Scientific Presence at 2022 International Neuromodulation Society (INS) World Congress

18 posters and 9 oral presentations highlight Saluda's continued leadership in paradigm-shifting closed-loop technology with real-time ECAP sensing and controlled neural activation

Key data highlights with the Evoke® System to include holistic composite treatment outcomes for disrupting the chronic pain cycle; opioid-sparing effects of therapy; real-world results; and cost-effectiveness compared to open-loop stimulation

ARTARMON, Australia, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Saluda Medical Pty Limited ("Saluda Medical"), a global medical device company revolutionizing the field of neuromodulation with an emerging portfolio of therapies driven by advanced neural activation and sensing technologies designed to treat debilitating neurological disorders, announced the scientific presentation schedule at the 2022 International Neuromodulation Society (INS) 15th World Congress to be held May 21-26, 2022, in Barcelona, Spain. The schedule includes a record-breaking scientific presence for Saluda with eighteen posters, nine of which were awarded oral presentations and three of which include late breaking data.

Saluda Medical's Evoke® System is the first and only available closed-loop spinal cord stimulation system to maintain consistent therapy through dynamic sensing technology that automatically senses and responds to the level of neural activation – more than 100+ times per second – to deliver long-term superior outcomes. Results shared at INS will highlight outcomes from the AVALON and EVOKE Studies, including holistic composite improvements in pain relief, quality of life, function, and sleep; cost-effectiveness of the Evoke System in comparison to open-loop and high frequency stimulation; and opioid-sparing effects of treatment. Other important data to be presented includes 12-month real-world results from Europe and important findings around the impact of accurate neural activation on long-term outcomes at 24 months.

"INS is one of the premier international neuromodulation meetings and we are pleased to see the significant scientific presence highlighting the paradigm shift in spinal cord stimulation technology," said Jim Schuermann, President and CEO of Saluda Medical. "This meeting represents the most posters and podium presentations in our company's history demonstrating the growing level of scientific interest in the Evoke Closed-Loop evidence and elevation of SCS standard of care."

Below is a summary of the INS 2022 scientific schedule for Evoke closed loop:

Oral presentations:

May 23, 6:10-6:20PM (Late breaking) Peripheral Circulation Assessments to Investigate ECAP-Controlled Closed-Loop SCS Patient Outcome in Raynaud Phenomenon – Prof. Jarek Maciaczyk May 24, 5:50-6:00PM Long-Term Opioid-Sparing Effects of ECAP-Controlled Closed-Loop Spinal Cord Stimulation: EVOKE and AVALON Study Results – Dr. Steven Rosen May 24, 6:00-6:10PM Treating the Chronic Pain Cycle Using ECAP-Controlled Closed-Loop Spinal Cord Stimulation: 12-Month EVOKE Study Results – Dr. Jason Pope May 25 4:30-4:40PM ECAP-Controlled Spinal Cord Stimulation in Non-Surgical Refractory Back Pain: EVOKE and AVALON Study Subgroup Analysis at 12-Months – Dr. Timothy Deer May 25, 4:50-5:00PM (Late breaking) ECAP-Controlled Closed-Loop Spinal Cord Stimulation in a Real-World Setting Under Normal Clinical Use – Dr. Harold Nijhuis May 25, 5:10-5:20PM Cost-Effectiveness of ECAP-Controlled Closed-Loop Versus Open-Loop Spinal Cord Stimulation for the Management of Chronic Back and Leg Pain – Rui Duarte, PhD May 25, 5:30-5:40PM (Late breaking) Evaluation of ECAP-Controlled Closed-Loop SCS Outcomes and Associated Neurophysiology in Chronic Pain Patients (ECAP Study): Design of a Real-World, Multicenter, Prospective Study – Dr. Jason Pope May 25, 5:40-5:50PM Device Performance in Open-Loop SCS and Effects on Pain Relief at 24-Months – Dr. Lawrence Poree May 26, 11:00-11:10AM Evoked Compound Action Potentials in Rats: Towards a Better Translational Pre-Clinical Model of Spinal Cord Stimulation – Ilona Obara, PhD

Posters:

A Review of Automated Control Systems in the Design of Neuromodulation Therapies – Dr. Jeffrey Arle

Real World Evidence for ECAP-Controlled Closed-Loop SCS: 22 Patients at 12-Months in Netherlands – Dr. Harold Nijhuis

– Dr. Association Between Levels of Functional Disability and Health-Related Quality of Life with Physiologic Spinal Cord Stimulation for Chronic Pain – Rui Duarte , PhD

, PhD ECAP-Controlled Closed Loop Control SCS for Treating Chronic Upper-limb and Neck Pain in a Complex Regional Pain Syndrome Patient: A Case Report at 24-months – Dr. Paul Verrills

ECAP-Controlled Closed-Loop SCS Therapy for the Treatment of Angina Pectoris Patients – Dr. Katarina Landy

ECAP-Controlled Closed-Loop SCS Therapy with a Single Lead for the Treatment of Persistent Spinal Pain Syndrome Patients – Dr. Katarina Landy

ECAP-Controlled Closed-Loop 12-Month Outcomes of a FBSS (Failed Back Surgery Syndrome) in a Salvage Case – Dr. Serge Nikolic

Closed-Loop Spinal Cord Stimulation for Chronic Low Back & Leg Pain – a 12-Month Single-Center Follow-Up Study – Dr. Georgios Matis

Early Results of ECAP-Controlled Closed-Loop Spinal Cord Stimulation in CRPS patients – Dr. Frank Huygen , presented by Eline Van Lange

About Saluda Medical

Saluda Medical is a global company revolutionizing the field of neuromodulation with an emerging portfolio of therapies driven by advanced neural activation and sensing technologies designed to treat debilitating neurological disorders. The company's first product, the Evoke® System, is the only ECAP-controlled closed-loop spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system and is indicated as an aid in the management of chronic intractable pain of the trunk and/or limbs, including unilateral or bilateral pain associated with failed back surgery syndrome, intractable low back pain, and leg pain. The Evoke System instantaneously reads, records, and responds to the nerves' response to stimulation to provide continually optimized therapy and is proven to be superior to open-loop SCS for the treatment of overall trunk and/or limb pain. 12-month results from the EVOKE Study, the first double-blind randomized controlled trial (RCT) used in support of Premarket Approval (PMA) in spinal cord stimulation history, were published in The Lancet Neurology and 24-month results have since been published in JAMA Neurology. Both publications are poised to set new clinical standards for long-term pain relief and improvements in physical and emotional functioning, sleep quality and health-related quality of life. Furthermore, there is promising data to show the Evoke System demonstrated a reduction in re-programming visits over time as well as eliminated the occurrence of explants due to loss of efficacy – which are significant challenges with current SCS therapies. To learn more, including risks & important safety information, visit www.saludamedical.com.

Saluda and Evoke are registered trademarks owned by Saluda Medical Pty Ltd.

