CCELL to Exhibit at the CannaTrade International Cannabis Expo in Switzerland

SHENZHEN, China, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CCELL®, the world's leading technology brand with a focus on creating trendsetting vaping hardware products and advanced vaporizing technology, today announced that the company is exhibiting at the CannaTrade International Cannabis Expo on May 20-22, 2022 in Bern, Switzerland.
The CannaTrade International Cannabis Expo consists of more than 250 exhibitors from all over the world presenting tried-and-tested products, new products, and innovations. CannaTrade aims to provide information on a wide range of applications of the hemp plant and showcase exhibitors in various hemp categories, including CBD, seeds, plants, food, vaporizers, and medicine.
"Last month, we were able to sponsor and attend the CBD Show in London and found great success connecting with European customers and brands there," says Brad Li, Global Chief Commercial Officer at CCELL. "CannaTrade is another great opportunity to continue to expand our reach and establish new business relationships throughout Europe."
Please visit CCELL at Booth #263 or at https://www.ccell.com/ to stay up to date with future announcements.
About CCELL®
CCELL® is a technology brand and global innovator in the portable vaporizer space that revolutionized the industry by introducing the ceramic heating component. CCELL® was born in the headquarters of Shenzhen Smoore Technology Limited, which has more than 10 years of expertise in the vaporization industry. With advanced R&D resources, patented technologies, strong production capability and reliable quality control system, CCELL® has been recognized for its exceptional vaporizing technology and top-quality devices.
