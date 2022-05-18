Scotiabank to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Results

TORONTO, May 18, 2022 /CNW/ - Scotiabank will announce its second quarter results on Wednesday, May 25, 2022.
Scotiabank Results News Release
A news release of the Bank's second quarter results will be issued in Canada and the U.S. over CNW Group at approximately 5:30 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, May 25, 2022.
Scotiabank Results Conference Call
The conference call will take place on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at 7:15 a.m. EDT and is expected to last approximately one hour.
Interested parties are invited to access the call live:
- Via telephone, in listen-only mode, by calling 416-641-6104 or 1-800-952-5114 (North America toll-free) using access code 7409796#. Please call shortly before 7:15 a.m. EDT.
- Via the Internet on the Investor Relations page at www.scotiabank.com.
During the call, listeners may also wish to refer to the second quarter results posted on the Investor Relations page at www.scotiabank.com.
Following discussion of the results by Scotiabank executives, there will be a question and answer session.
Conference Call Archive
A telephone replay of the call will be available between Wednesday, May 25, 2022 and Friday, July 1, 2022, by calling 905-694-9451 or 1-800-408-3053 (North America toll-free). The access code is 1127377#.
The archived audio webcast will be available on the Investor Relations page at www.scotiabank.com from approximately 6:00 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, for three months.
Scotiabank is a leading bank in the Americas. Guided by our purpose: "for every future," we help our customers, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With a team of approximately 90,000 employees and assets of approximately $1.2 trillion (as at January 31, 2022), Scotiabank trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange BNS and New York Stock Exchange BNS. For more information, please visit http://www.scotiabank.com and follow us on Twitter @ScotiabankViews.
SOURCE Scotiabank
