unitQ Announces SOC 2 Type II Security Compliance Certification

BURLINGAME, Calif., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- unitQ, an AI-based platform enabling organizations to listen to and take action on feedback from their user base, announced today it has achieved more tangible proof of its commitment to data protection practices by being certified with Service Organization Control 2 (SOC 2) Type II compliance.

The certification means unitQ, which counts Klarna, Pandora, Spotify, Strava, and a host of brands as customers, has met the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants' Trust Services Criteria for Security, Availability, Confidentiality, Processing Integrity and Privacy.

The SOC 2 certification affirms that unitQ's infrastructure, software, people, data, policies, procedures, and operations have been formally reviewed. The certification underscores unitQ's ongoing data-security commitment to its customers who entrust unitQ to provide engineering, support, product ops and product management teams the data to identify and take action on product quality issues impacting customer satisfaction and retention.

"Since day one, our team has always been squarely focused on providing customers the best security and user experience, and today's recognition of SOC 2 Type II compliance honors this commitment," says Niklas Lindstrom, co-founder and CTO at unitQ. "We are excited to provide an advanced and secure product-quality window for companies to access user feedback across support tickets, chats, app reviews, and social media."

unitQ customers — from industries of e-commerce, fintech, gaming, music streaming, to online dating and video streaming — often operate in heavily regulated environments, requiring unitQ to excel at the forefront of data protection practices. Achieving SOC 2 Type II compliance is another win for its customers that unitQ empowers to detect, investigate, prioritize and fix issues identified by their users.

The audits of unitQ's SOC 2 Type II certification were completed with the help of Secureframe, a platform enabling organizations to obtain and maintain global compliance standards.

unitQ is arming organizations with real-time actionable insights from their users to build a better customer experience both immediately and into the future to improve product, reduce churn, boost star ratings and build great experiences. unitQ customers such as Klarna, Pandora, Spotify, and Strava improve product quality by more than 20% within 30 days.

unitQ has raised $41M in funding from Accel, Creandum and Gradient Ventures, Google's AI-focused venture fund. Based in Burlingame, Calif., unitQ is founded by Christian Wiklund and Niklas Lindstrom, entrepreneurs who previously founded Skout, a social app with more than 50 million users that was acquired by The Meet Group in 2016. Learn more at https://www.unitQ.com.

