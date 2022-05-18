Prudent Growth Partners Acquires Hot Springs Village Plaza in Arkansas

Prudent Growth Acquires Hot Springs Village Plaza in Hot Springs, AR

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Prudent Growth Partners, LLC, a Chapel Hill, NC based private equity real estate firm, has completed its $3.9 million acquisition of the Village Plaza located at 4650 N State Highway 7 in Hot Springs Village, AR.

Built in 1998, the property is anchored by a Dollar Tree and boasts a strong group of e-commerce-resistant tenants, including several popular restaurants. With a diverse tenant base and a desirable, high-traffic location, Hot Springs Plaza has a proven operating history.

The property is strategically located along State Highway 7, which is the main corridor to downtown Hot Springs. It is also located adjacent to the main entrance of Hot Springs Village, America's largest gated community with over 35,000 residents. The immediate trade area also contains a number of local and national businesses.

"We are pleased with the purchase of the Hot Springs Village Plaza in Arkansas. We like the favorable location and attractive surrounding community," said Tom Hahn, President of Prudent Growth Partners. "We believe this is a good acquisition for PGP and our investors as we diversify our expansion into the south-central United States."

Prudent Growth Partners, LLC is a private equity real estate investment company based in Chapel Hill, NC. The firm focuses on properties that tend to be overlooked by larger institutions and which provide exceptional returns on invested capital along with the possibility of longer-term capital gains achieved by expert management and future price appreciation.

