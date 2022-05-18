TinyFrog Technologies Recognized as a Top B2B Web Design Agency

TinyFrog Technologies was recognized by The Manifest as one of the most reviewed B2B web design companies in San Diego. TinyFrog had received over 60 testimonials from clients on the Clutch and The Manifest platform.

SAN DIEGO, Calif. , May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TinyFrog Technologies, a San Diego web design agency, has been recognized as a top B2B web agency in San Diego for 2022 by The Manifest.

The Manifest is a B2B resource and news platform that analyzes and compiles a short-list of agencies in various disciplines, including digital marketing, web design, and web development. The how-to articles and directory of firms on The Manifest are valuable resources for entrepreneurs, small business owners, and mid-market businesses. To kick off the new year, The Manifest is highlighting the most recommended and reviewed B2B firms located in San Diego, California.

"The Manifest team is genuinely excited to announce the leaders that showcased exceptional service! We admire the outstanding consistency, expertise, and experience of San Diego's most reviewed B2B firms," said Clutch Sales Development Representative Reema Abuelrish in a recent press announcement.

TinyFrog Technologies was recognized in The Manifest's listing of the most reviewed B2B web design companies in San Diego. TinyFrog had received over 60 testimonials from clients on Clutch and The Manifest platform. Headquartered in San Diego, TinyFrog specializes in WordPress web design and development along with secure hosting and maintenance. Since it was founded in 2003, TinyFrog's team has grown to 25 professionals, including UX strategists, web designers, web developers, and client support specialists.

With a conversion-based approach, TinyFrog has worked with small to midsize companies in all industries on B2B website design projects. During the strategy phase of the website projects, TinyFrog provides a digital brand workshop, helping clients identify their target market, key differentiators, brand voice, and conversion objectives. This is a critical component to TinyFrog's process and ensures that the new website delivers results for the business and elevates the company's website presence.

"Providing excellent customer service is a huge focus for our team, so we're delighted to have received such positive feedback and testimonials from our clients," said Mikel Bruce, CEO of TinyFrog Technologies.

In addition to this recognition by The Manifest, TinyFrog was included in Clutch's 2021 Top 1000 Service Providers and awarded a 2022 Excellence Award by UpCity based on their customer reviews and website performance.

