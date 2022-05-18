Innover recognized as Most Innovative Company of the Year in 2022 Stevie-American Business Awards®

Innover was awarded for helping its clients become connected, insights-driven businesses to succeed in the digital age

ATLANTA, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Innover, a leader in providing accelerated digital transformation solutions, has been recognized as Most Innovative Company of the Year in the 2022 Stevie American Business Awards® .

3,700+ nominations – a record number - from organizations of all sizes and every industry were submitted this year for consideration.

Innover team was recognized as a Gold Winner for staying ahead of the technology curve and pursuing innovations to deliver on the promise of building connected insight-driven businesses. The jury was particularly impressed with Innover's proprietary Advanced Analytics platform LEAP.AI - that has been instrumental in accelerating the data journey, from the time data is captured to the eventual insights that it offers for informed decision-making.

"Great impressive growth and demonstration of innovation in developing what appears to be a versatile piece of software," one juror put it.

"There's magic in the data, and Innover has been able to uncover it successfully to create value," another juror added.

On receiving the accolade, Amit Gautam, CEO and Co-founder, Innover, said, "We are able to drive continuous innovation and deliver transformations at scale owing to our relentless focus on solving customer business problems and creating lasting value in every direction. We put our customers first and their problems at the center, and then bring in the right tools and technologies that are needed to solve that problem with speed; hence creating 360° impact and ROI-driven outcomes. This recognition is a testament to our team's dedication, commitment, and endeavors towards delivering best-in-class services and achieving customer excellence"

Innover's 3 service studios – Insights, Experiences and Digital operations - work in tandem to unlock the full impact of its capabilities and deliver successful transformation projects that create consistent bottom-line value to global enterprises. Innover's commitment to be at the forefront of innovation is driven by a state-of-the-art Innovation Lab, that harnesses the potential of path-breaking technologies like Blockchain, AR/VR, IoT, AI, Digital Twins, and RPA.

About Innover

Innover, an Atlanta-based Technology and Process Digitization Company helps its clients become connected, insights-driven businesses to succeed in the digital age. With delivery centers across 15 locations, our team of experts caters to a global customer base, including 65+ Fortune 1000 companies. https://innoverdigital.com/

About The Stevie Awards

The Stevie Awards organizes eight of the world's leading business awards programs, also including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®.

http://www.StevieAwards.com.

