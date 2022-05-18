Consulting Solutions Announces Acquisition of Empyrean Services and The Empyrean Group

Consulting Solutions, a portfolio company of White Wolf Capital ("White Wolf"), today announced the acquisition of Empyrean Services and The Empyrean Group, leading providers of consulting services to the nuclear and non-nuclear power-generation industries. Empyrean will operate as a standalone division while giving its clients access to additional technology expertise through the Consulting Solutions family of companies.

MIAMI, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Based in Pittsburgh, Pa., Empyrean Services, LLC ("Empyrean Services") and The Empyrean Group, LLC ("The Empyrean Group", collectively, "Empyrean") are providers of consulting services to the nuclear and non-nuclear power industries with a loyal base of blue-chip customers. Empyrean will become a standalone division of Consulting Solutions that will provide a wide array of skilled engineering resources with expertise across a variety of traditional energy and nuclear projects.

"We are pleased to welcome the Empyrean team into the Consulting Solutions family of companies," said Corry Doyle, Managing Director of White Wolf Capital. "For more than two decades, Empyrean's leadership and highly skilled teams have built an organization focused on helping their clients deploy innovative, cutting-edge solutions. We are excited to be able to provide Empyrean's clients with access to expansive technology expertise that is available throughout the Consulting Solutions family of companies."

"Welcoming Empyrean to the Consulting Solutions family of companies was an easy decision due to the cultural synergies between the two companies," said Michael Werblun, CEO of Consulting Solutions. "Empyrean is an organization that is relationship driven and client centric with an unwavering commitment to its internal teams and consultants. These traits align perfectly with Consulting Solutions' core values, and we will continue to grow this new, larger organization on these shared principles."

"Empyrean's deep history of providing leading solutions to the nuclear industry is unparalleled. The addition of Empyrean's services portfolio, clients, and consultant talent represents a new phase in Consulting Solutions' growth strategy, by extending the firm's strategy of providing leading workforce solutions and consulting services to the energy- generation industry," added Werblun.

"I am very excited about Empyrean being a part of the Consulting Solutions family of companies. We share common values with a deep sense of responsibility for our employees as well as our clients," said Sushil Jain, founder of Empyrean. "With support from Consulting Solutions, I am confident that Empyrean will be able to further augment its presence and establish itself as a major player in this sector."

Empyrean was advised by Stone Pier Capital Advisors, a boutique investment banking firm based in Pittsburgh, Pa.

About Empyrean

Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Empyrean Services is a premier engineering, technical, and project management company operating primarily through a captive pool of nuclear technicians, engineers, scientists, and executives that provides services to both the commercial nuclear energy industry in North America and US Department of Energy (DOE) Complex facilities. Empyrean Services works across the spectrum from Small Modular Reactors (SMR) to the design and construction of new advanced reactors and provides support services for the decommissioning of both commercial and research nuclear reactors.

The Empyrean Group provides non-nuclear, energy-related engineering, technical, and project management services to Utilities, Regulated and Merchant Power Generation, Renewables, Oil and Gas, and Petrochemical companies nationwide.

About Consulting Solutions

Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., Consulting Solutions (http://www.consultingsolutions.com) is a nationally recognized leader in technology solutions and services. Consulting Solutions' key practice areas include Agile Development, Application Development, Advanced Analytics, Cloud & Infrastructure, Cybersecurity, Delivery Leadership, and ERP (SAP, UKG, & Oracle). Our scalable engagement models—from individual technology consultants to strategic enterprise programs—enable clients to tap into world-class talent, expertise, and services to drive technology and enterprise transformation initiatives. Consulting Solutions was recently named to the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies, the SIA Fastest-Growing Staffing Firms in the U.S. and SIA Largest Staffing Firms in the U.S., and was recognized as ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing for both Client and Talent Satisfaction.

About White Wolf

White Wolf is a private investment firm that began operations in late 2011 and is focused on making both direct and indirect investments in leading middle market companies located in North America. On the direct side, White Wolf seeks both private equity as well as private credit investment opportunities in companies with $20 million to $200 million in revenues and up to $20 million in EBITDA. Typical situations include, management buyouts, leveraged buyouts, recapitalizations, and investments for growth. Preferred industries include Manufacturing, Business Services, Government Services, Staffing, Security, Aerospace, and Defense. In addition to making direct investments in operating companies, White Wolf also looks to invest with other private fund managers as a limited partner. Targeted investment candidates are North American- focused private credit funds looking to raise $50 million to $500 million in assets under management, with a focus on the lower-middle and middle-market. For further information, please visit: http://www.whitewolfcapital.com.

