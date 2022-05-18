Dispersed Camping Doubles as Campgrounds Fill Up

PORTLAND, Ore., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dyrt, the No. 1 app for camping with the most active online camping community, has found that dispersed camping (camping on public land outside of a designated campground) doubled from 2020 to 2021. These findings are part of the 2022 Camping Report, the most comprehensive look at the camping industry to date.
Amid an overall surge in camping, dispersed camping increased so dramatically due to overbooked campgrounds and a shortage in reservable campsites. Nearly half of campers reported difficulty finding bookable campgrounds in 2021, a threefold increase from before the pandemic. Dispersed camping was more competitive as well with 35 percent of dispersed campers encountering crowding last year, up from just 15 percent in 2019.
"Dispersed camping provides a pure nature experience — and we need to keep it that way," says The Dyrt CEO Kevin Long. "As campgrounds fill up and dispersed camping expands in popularity, understanding Leave No Trace is more important than ever."
Leave No Trace principles include disposing of waste properly, leaving what you find, respecting wildlife, minimizing campfire impacts, and avoiding crowding through strategies like off-season camping. The nonprofit also provides advice for sharing the philosophy with others in the camping community.
"I've always loved dispersed camping, mostly because the campgrounds here in Colorado have become so crowded the last 10 years or so," says The Dyrt user Andrea Schmutt of Denver. "I lived on the road for a few months this past year, so I accessed dispersed camping and alternate overnight spots along the way. The Dyrt was one of the few apps I used to help with that."
The Dyrt PRO's popular PRO Maps features are designed with dispersed camping in mind. For $36 a year, campers can access maps showing different types of public land with legal camping. The maps are downloadable for offline use when out of cell range.
"Let's be honest, camping on public land, while often free, was not typically very accessible," says The Dyrt founder Sarah Smith. "Finding information about where exactly to go and what you'll find when you get there was hard. We're proud to be closing that knowledge gap and helping a wider variety of campers enjoy Bureau of Land Management land, national forests, and other public wilderness that belongs to everyone."
About The Dyrt
The Dyrt's mission is to expand the camping community and help more people enjoy the outdoors. With over 30 million annual camper visits and 4 million user-generated reviews, photos, and tips for US campgrounds, The Dyrt is the No. 1 app for camping and the largest source of camping information. The Dyrt PRO enables campers to find free camping areas on public lands, search for campgrounds with cell service coverage, use the app offline, get discounts on camping and more. www.thedyrt.com
Media Contact:
Maggie Fisher
860-526-1555
336691@email4pr.com
SOURCE The Dyrt
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.