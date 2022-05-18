InMotion Hosting Earns 2022 Great Place to Work® Certification™ for 2nd Consecutive Year

Employee survey places leading web hosting provider, InMotion Hosting, 22 points above the national average.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InMotion Hosting , an employee-owned and operated technology company specializing in web hosting, cloud-based solutions and managed services, is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work® and celebrate this distinction on May 17, Certification Nation Day. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at InMotion Hosting. This year, 79% of employees said it's a great place to work – 22 points higher than the average U.S. company.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

"We are thrilled that for two consecutive years, team members rated the environment high in promoting inclusive behavior and avoiding discrimination," said Todd Robinson and Sunil Saxena, Co-Founders of InMotion Hosting. "This certification is an example of what happens when all team members, regardless of position or title, are supportive and kind to each other."

To be a Great Place to Work you must have great employees. Earning this achievement for a second year in a row shows the continued dedication our team has to one another to keep InMotion Hosting a great place to work.

Highlights from the survey include:

91% feel they are able to take time off from work when necessary

89% feel welcome when they join the company

86% believe they are given the resources and equipment to do their job

According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

We're Hiring!

About InMotion Hosting

InMotion Hosting is a privately held technology company providing web hosting, cloud-based solutions and managed services to businesses and entrepreneurs across the globe. With over 570,000 customers, InMotion Hosting's mission is to bring tools, platforms and outstanding customer service within anyone's reach to transform their online presence. Since 2001, we have built our foundation around 24/7/365 U.S.-based customer support and open source technology.

Learn more about InMotion Hosting at inmotionhosting.com and on LinkedIn , Facebook , Twitter , and YouTube .

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

