Eric Ramsey, National Account Sales Executive in Managed Healthcare Solutions, Joins Healthcare CCM / CX Leader O'Neil Digital Solutions

LOS ANGELES, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- O'Neil Digital Solutions, the healthcare industry leader in Customer Communications Management (CCM) and Customer Experience Management (CXM), announced the appointment of Eric Ramsey in the role of National Account Sales Executive. This new hire further reinforces the organization's commitment to cutting-edge CCM and CXM solutions designed for managed healthcare payers, including Medicare, Medicaid, commercial and providers.
In his new role, Ramsey will engage national managed healthcare organizations, leveraging ONEsuite©, O'Neil's innovative CCM and CX platform to drive digital transformation across client communications and experiences.
Ramsey joins O'Neil with a proven 26-year track record and extensive experience within the Managed Healthcare and Financial Services space, including focus on secure web-based programs, storefronts, automated member ID card, fulfillment, dynamic kitting, digital web-based solutions in a secure environment, digital and offset print, cut sheet digital, inkjet web printing, data security (AT101, SOC2, HIPAA, HiTrust), VDP, Omnichannel, marketing communications, data management, and complex custom technology builds.
"Eric's deep and broad experience further strengthens our 50+ years of expertise in Customer Communications and Customer Experience Management for the Healthcare industry," says Mark Rosson, Executive VP Sales & Marketing, O'Neil Digital Solutions. "He is uniquely positioned to amplify ONEsuite©, O'Neil Digital Solution's innovative, data-driven client engagement platform."
About O'Neil Digital Solutions
O'Neil Digital Solutions, a division of William O'Neil Companies, has been a recognized leader in technology-driven, marketing communication services for nearly five decades. Forward-thinking, resourceful, and nimble, O'Neil Digital Solutions specializes in Customer Communication Management (CCM) and provides solutions for Customer Experience Management (CXM) for the Healthcare, Insurance, and Financial Services industries. Its innovative CCM/CX plaftorm, ONEsuite©, supports every stakeholder throughout the client's enterprise. ONEscore© is a data analytics engine that enables clients to accurately study recipient behavior in real time and properly segment their customers using 360° live personas.
For more information, visit www.oneildigitalsolutions.com, call 1-310-448-6400, or email sales@oneildigitalsolutions.com.
O'Neil Digital Solutions Media Contact:
Mark Nead
440-785-1570
336666@email4pr.com
SOURCE O'Neil Digital Solutions
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.