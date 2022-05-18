The MRC Launches Industry-First Payments and Fraud Prevention Certification Program

The Certified Payments and Fraud Prevention Professional (CPFPP) certification provides an industry-standard baseline for demonstrating expertise and knowledge, benefiting those new to the industry, those hiring, and industry veterans.
SEATTLE, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Merchant Risk Council (MRC) just launched the Certified Payments and Fraud Prevention Professional certification, a first-of-its-kind program that provides verified proof of knowledge for anyone in eCommerce.
"Industry education has been a priority since the founding of the MRC more than two decades ago," said Julie Fergerson, CEO of the Merchant Risk Council. "This certification program is the natural next step in that process. It goes a long way toward establishing a comprehensive collection of industry knowledge in one place, while simultaneously providing an opportunity for individuals to prove their education and expertise, all backed by a highly respected eCommerce institution."
To encourage accessibility, the program accommodates professionals from a variety of backgrounds by providing multiple eligibility paths. These pathways factor in education, references, previous work experience, and more to determine an applicant's eligibility.
Participants can apply to take the certification exam by uploading documentation relevant to their eligibility pathway. Once approved, the certification exam will then be administered by a third-party proctoring service to ensure the highest standard of fairness and security.
"Payments and fraud prevention is unique in that there isn't necessarily a direct path through from higher education," says Julie. "In many ways this is a strength; it has resulted in an industry of exceptional people from remarkably diverse backgrounds. That said, providing a baseline of industry knowledge will help us establish that direct path, and help not only those new to the field, but those hiring, and anyone looking to clearly demonstrate their expertise and experience. We're excited to provide yet another opportunity for people to excel in payments and fraud prevention."
The Certified Payments and Fraud Prevention Professional Certification program is accepting applications now.
About the MRC:
The MRC is a non-profit 501(c)6 global membership organization connecting eCommerce fraud prevention and payments professionals in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific through educational programs, online community groups, conferences, and networking events. Encompassing 600+ companies, including 400+ merchants, it provides education on fraud prevention, payments optimization, and risk management.
The MRC launched in 2000 and continues to be at the forefront of industry evolution and the ongoing fight against eCommerce fraud.
Media Contact: Lea Prosenica
Telephone: +1 678-593-0391
Email: 336668@email4pr.com
MRC Logo Link: download image
SOURCE Merchant Risk Council (MRC)
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.