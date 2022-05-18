OwnThe.Team to Launch Virtual Basketball League Powered by AI

Thirty-team league will launch in 2023 with 500 AI Players with fan and ownership benefits
KANSAS CITY, Mo., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OwnThe.Team, a digital asset and AI company, today announced the launch of OwnThe.Team (www.OwnThe.Team), a basketball league rostering 500 AI players. The league will tip off in early 2023. The estimated $180 million league will benefit fans and owners through AI Player earned credits.
Starting today, fans can purchase one of thirty teams. Team ownership comes with benefits including naming the team, creating the team's logo, designing the uniform, and developing the home court. Team owners can draft rookies, sign free agents, negotiate trades, and release underperforming players.
Chris Barkhurst, CEO of OwnThe.Team says, "This is a massive opportunity for basketball fans to live out their dream of owning a basketball team. An owner can draft a rookie, develop the player, and watch them enter the Hall of Fame."
The player's AI is built on the latest AI methods. Hundreds of thousands of games have been simulated to develop realistic game scenarios. Basketball coaches, analysts, and experts have been consulted to determine if AI players are developing authentic basketball skills during game scenarios.
To increase fan participation, league fans can purchase packs of player cards. Owners of players' cards will earn credits based on the player's game performance. The distribution of credits will be determined on the rarity of the card. The player's performance will go towards weekly and season bonuses, which will be distributed to respective card holders.
Fans can buy, sell, and trade their player cards on the secondary market. Fans can choose to list their cards for auction or sell the card for a fixed amount. Credits earned on the site can be used to purchase items on the league store or transferred to a variety of payment platforms.
Chris Barkhurst says, "OwnThe.Team will be a disruptive force in the marketplace. On the conservative side, one season will gross over $180 million in revenue. This revenue will be shared with team owners, fans, and investors through player credits and bonuses. Everybody will be happy there are two seasons each year."
Emphasis is on the fan and owner experience. Data relating to game and player stats, card population reports, and card rarity will be easily accessible through a variety of formats. A proprietary system will ensure user and transaction security remain secure and anonymous.
"OwnThe.Team was built with the fan first and foremost. The league will go out of our way to make sure the fans have the information they need. Our league will be known as a reliable and trustworthy source," states Chris Barkhurst.
For more information about OwnThe.Team, visit www.OwnThe.Team or Twitter at @Own_The_Team or Instagram at @OwnTheTeam. Contact Chris Barkhurst at 8168065283, 336663@email4pr.com or LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/in/chrisbarkhurst/.
SOURCE OwnThe.Team
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
