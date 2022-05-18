ISI® Elite Training Lands in Nashville

Rising Boutique Fitness Franchise Expands into the Great State of Tennessee

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ISI® Elite Training, one of the nation's fastest-growing boutique fitness concepts built on athletic-based training (ABT), announced today its expansion into Nashville, TN. The brand's newest location is owned and operated by Austin Wyrick, Bo Dickerson and Chris Carpenter. This is the trio's second ISI® Elite Training location with the first being Concord, NC and the first of several new locations planned for the Volunteer State.

Tennessee is expected to grow by 1 million people in the next 20 years, mostly in the Nashville region. New analysis from the University of Tennessee Knoxville shows the state could grow by nearly 1 million people over the next 20 years with the population reaching 7.87 million by 2040. Nashville's growth is ignited by a thriving healthcare and music industry and is viewed as favorable for start-ups and new business growth. The Nashville launch follows a rapid growth plan that executed the opening of several new locations in North and South Carolina in the past few weeks.

"We are thrilled to welcome Austin, Bo and Chris into the ISI® Elite Training family," says Adam Rice, CEO of ISI® Elite Training. "Nashville is a thriving city of health-minded people seeking more community involvement to balance their health and fitness regimens. ISI® Elite Training's community focused ABT fitness model connects people within their communities while taking a preventative approach to their overall health and wellness. We are excited to welcome the people of Nashville to our unique fitness model concept."

The rapid growth of ISI® Elite Training's model has been rising since the brand started franchising just a few years ago. It continued to open locations during the COVID-19 pandemic and is on track to open 65 new locations throughout the U.S. by 2023.

Recently, the community-based, ABT-modeled fitness concept was recognized as one of the Top New and Emerging Franchises in 2022 in the April/May issue of Entrepreneur magazine. The ranking highlights the newest and hottest companies that have begun offering franchise opportunities since 2017. ISI® Elite Training ranked 138 of the top companies that have been in franchising for five years or less.

To date, the rising brand reports 80 awarded franchises, signing six in January 2022 alone, and is now in twelve states, including Florida, Tennessee, California, North and South Carolina, Georgia, Indiana, Maryland, Virginia, and a six-store deal in Scottsdale, Arizona. Other locations on track to open in Q2 include Miami, FL, Folsom, CA, and Noblesville, IN.

The three main drivers of ISI® Elite Training's growth is its community-focused approach, athletic-based training (ABT) model, and quarterly challenges, accounting for nearly 300 percent of the fitness concept's year-over-year growth. Athletic-based training engages a sense of "team sports" where everyone contributes to the collective momentum of the workout. It instills accountability to everyone involved in the workout while empowering personal growth and exceeding fitness benchmarks.

About ISI® Elite Training

In 2011, ISI® Elite Training Founder Adam Rice opened his first facility in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Adam selected the name ISI® Elite Training based on Proverbs 27:17: "Iron Sharpens Iron, as one person sharpens another." In 2019, ISI® Elite Training opened its successful boutique gym concept to franchising built on a philosophy of community alignment where like-minded people inspire, motivate, and hold each other accountable to achieve their desired results. ISI® Elite training programs build self-confidence, increase muscular strength and endurance, burn fat, and improve flexibility for all fitness levels. Energetic and nationally certified coaches lead ISI® Elite training sessions, guiding members through a fast-paced Athletic Based Training (ABT) session, burning up to 1,000 calories in 50 minutes.

