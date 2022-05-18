Just in Time for Summer: Elevate Your Next BBQ in Authentic African Style - Sustainable, Beautifully Packaged 'Springbok Braai' Charcoal and Briquettes

ORLANDO, Fla., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Springbok Braai Premium Charcoal brand flared into life with the announcement of its new premium, eco-friendly and sustainable charcoal and briquettes made from ethically sourced hardwood trees. A Braai (Brr-Eyee) is a traditional Southern African BBQ that means good food, good company, and a good time – the word "Braai" is always guaranteed to bring a smile to faces in South Africa. And now, to every backyard BBQ in America as well.
Fueling a great charcoal revolution, Springbok Braai is created from non-native Camelthorn wood harvested by hand to produce some of the best charcoal in the world. Braai Charcoal and briquettes help clear the land of brush, allow native species to flourish, and provide a consistent source of jobs and income for local rural folks desperately in need of work. Springbok Braai is available directly from the company's website.
"I was born and raised in South Africa before immigrating to the United States," said Clifford Morris, Founder of Eco Char USA LLC and the Springbok Braai brand. "I am very familiar with the family tradition of the Braai BBQ experience. And it all starts with great, locally harvested wood to produce an amazing charcoal. That is what we have created here – in a sustainable way that helps both the land and the people."
Springbok Braai: Charcoal and Briquette Features
- Ignites easily and rapidly. Burns slow and clean: Low smoke and spark development, produces less ash.
- Burns hotter for longer – much longer! Premium quality non-native African wood is extremely dense and burns consistently with high heat.
- Requires less charcoal and smaller chunks than typical low-density wood charcoals.
- Produces evenly grilled food with natural, smoked taste.
- 100% Natural – no fillers or chemicals. Springbok Braai uses only food-grade starch as a binder in the briquets.
- Packaged in attractive, easily stacked, hard cardboard boxes that are tightly packed to greatly reduce shaking, breaking, and waste.
"We are very serious about our sustainability and ethical-sourcing commitments," said Morris. "Certified by the Forestry Stewardship Council (FSC), a global eco and ethical standards organization, Springbok Braai is absolutely guaranteed to NEVER be made with protected species or Rain Forest-sourced timber. And the FSC also maintains strict employment protection standards as well, carrying out annual audits to ensure that these standards are complied with."
For more information/updates on products, and an upcoming crowdfunding campaign to expand the company's reach throughout the U.S. and Canada, visit Springbok Braai online. Or follow them on social media: Instagram.
SOURCE Springbok Braai
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.