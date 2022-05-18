The National Captioning Institute Appoints Accomplished Accessibility Leader As New Technology Operations Manager

CHANTILLY, Va., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Captioning Institute (NCI), the media accessibility pioneer since 1979, announced Scott Pentoney as NCI's Technology Operations Manager effective April 25, 2022.
Scott comes to NCI with more than twenty years of strategic planning, workforce development, and diversity/inclusion outreach experience at ESPN. Scott will be overseeing the Broadcast Support and Automated Captioning Specialist teams, providing direction and leadership while maintaining process and procedure integrity.
Possessing decades of progressive management experience in the fast-paced, deadline driven, and always evolving sports programming environment, including establishing and perfecting closed captioning operations, Scott's extensive familiarity with the industry imbues NCI with invaluable perspective. Scott was a founding committee chair for ESPN ENABLED, which is dedicated to disability awareness and inclusion, and collaborated with internal innovation teams to evaluate and improve accessibility across ESPN's digital platforms. In addition, his understanding of public speaking, event & vendor management, and training/recruiting will help NCI continue to successfully evolve.
"I have admired and respected NCI's work for over two decades, and I am extremely honored to join this accomplished group of world-class experts. I anticipate my broadcast experience and collaborative workings with the captioning industry will bring value to NCI and our partners," remarks Pentoney.
NCI Senior V.P. for Operations and Chief Operating Officer Meredith Patterson notes, "Scott is an accomplished leader whose caption compliance experience and passion for accessibility make him an outstanding addition to NCI."
About NCI: NCI pioneered live closed captioning for television and now captions thousands of hours of programming each year. Its highly skilled captioning staff supplies world-class captioning, subtitling and translation, and Audio Description services for TV broadcasting, Internet, Video on Demand, and educational and government institutions. Visit www.ncicap.org.
Media Contact:
Lydy Pinzon-Dadley
336635@email4pr.com
703-917-7611
SOURCE National Captioning Institute (NCI)
