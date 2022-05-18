Licensing Returns CENTURION Brand to Its Cycling Roots

CENTURION name available for license on bicycles, including e-bikes.
IRVINE, Calif., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global brand owner and licensor, JMM Lee Properties, LLC (JMM Lee), announced today that its CENTURION brand is available for U.S. license on a selection of bicycles, including road bikes, mountain bikes and e-bikes.
Consumer demand for bicycles has nearly doubled since the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving manufacturers and retailers scrambling to meet demand.
"As the cycling category grows, bicycle sellers are looking for recognized and respected brands for their new products," said Michael Lee, Managing Partner at JMM Lee. "As an established and admired brand, CENTURION offers the immediate customer recognition required for success in a competitive market."
First appearing on 10-speed road bicycles in 1970, the CENTURION brand found early success with the LeMans RS model, which was notable for its durable high-tensile steel frame. CENTURION eventually marketed a full line of road and touring bikes, with steel construction ranging from 1020 steel at the lower end, to full chromoly at their high end
A marketing partnership with the Ironman Triathlon in the mid 1980s led to a line of pastel-colored professional bicycles endorsed by six-time Ironman Triathlon champion, Dave Scott.
CENTURION was phased out in the late 1990s due to brand consolidation, but Lee believes that the brand is worthy of reintroduction. "With new lines of bicycles hitting the market every year, customers look to familiar brands when making purchasing decisions," said Lee. "As a consumer-trusted cycling name, CENTURION retains significant brand value."
JMM Lee hopes CENTURION can build on the company's achievements in reviving legacy brands in other licensing categories. "We've had success licensing Minolta and Chambers in the home electronics and home appliance sectors and we expect CENTURION to be as successful in the cycling category," said Lee.
About JMM Lee Properties
JMM Lee Properties is a worldwide brand owner and licensor of a diversified portfolio of fashion, consumer electronic, and home appliance trademarks including flagship brands Minolta, Bendix, AirTouch, Litton, Chambers and Slates.
JMM Lee creates value by licensing its brands to leading manufacturers and retailers worldwide. As one of the nation's leading firms offering brand licensing services, JMM Lee develops and manages licensing programs within a variety of product categories.
To learn more about JMM Lee and the CENTURION brand, please visit JmmLee.com.
Contact:
Michael Lee
Managing Partner
JMM Lee Properties, LLC
336544@email4pr.com
(206) 850-6596
SOURCE JMM Lee Properties, LLC
