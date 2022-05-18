Kelly Dooley, Founder of Luxe Branding Haus, Becomes the First Female to Join Subversiv Grappling Advisory Board

LOS ANGELES , May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Subversiv, the world's largest team grappling tournament, is pleased to announce the inclusion of Kelly Dooley, Founder & CEO of Luxe Branding Haus, to its advisory board. A noted expert in the realm of creative marketing, innovation, and fashion, Kelly is also a prominent personality in California's thriving cannabis industry. The biggest pro-cannabis event around the world, Subversiv expects Kelly's inclusion as the only female board member to boost the expansion of its brand appeal to women.
On June 11th, 2022, Subversiv will be the biggest pro-cannabis athletic event globally with over 30 fighters from top teams worldwide. The competition will be held in two male weight categories and one female weight category and streamed live to 260K viewers. Subversiv is a significant milestone in the mainstream adoption of cannabis because FITE TV has decided to run cannabis advertisements for the first time ever. The winning team will take home $30K as well as lucrative sponsorship opportunities. This is the highest payout ever in the history of team grappling.
In 2012, Kelly's activewear company BodyRock Sport was voted Start-Up Fashion Company of the Year by Stiletto Woman. Her couture creations have been donned by some of the hottest Hollywood celebrities, including Britney Spears, Lady Gaga, and featured in Forbes, Elle and many more.
Kelly has now shifted her focus to providing all the elements companies need to create a successful brand through her creative marketing company Luxe Branding Haus, a full-service creative collective built for opulent, innovative, and strategic brands that influence a feeling of excellence.
"Kelly is known to be one of the most prolific figures in cannabis in California. She's the Queen industry-wide. Her ability to develop relationships, community, and deliver is a huge factor in why we selected her to be on our advisory board. Her reputation and consistency are not common in this sector and by definition is a unicorn," said the executive team at Subversiv. "Our event is a crown jewel in jiu-jitsu and for the growing cross-collaboration of cannabis into mainstream, having the right team to make sure the rudders stay straight is imperative to the movement. In our effort to expand our brand appeal to women, both in athletics and cannabis, she is a perfect choice."
Follow Kelly at https://kelly-dooley-7ruy.squarespace.com/ and www.luxebrandinghaus.com
Media Contact
Jonathan S
3104299886
336646@email4pr.com
SOURCE Subversiv
