Live Free Recovery Center Now Offers Women's Residential Treatment

MANCHESTER, N.H., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Live Free Recovery Center is now opening its doors to women by offering women's residential treatment. This news is huge since prior to this, Live Free Recovery Center was functioning as a male-only addiction treatment center. While Live Free Recovery prides itself on providing men with a safe space to recover from addiction, the ultimate decision to now offer residential addiction treatment for women was a no-brainer.
According to the CEO at Live Free Recovery, Ryan Gagne, "we made this choice to allow better resources to all people." Thus, Live Free Recovery is offering women's residential treatment with the goal of being more inclusive. Because even as a rehab center that specializes in addiction treatment for men, Live Free Recovery still recognizes that the ultimate goal of addiction treatment is to lower substance abuse rates among all people.
For all the women that are considering receiving residential addiction treatment at Live Free Recovery now, know that Live Free Recovery is in-network with Blue Cross Blue Shield (BCBS), Aetna, and Cigna insurance. Thus, individuals with Blue Cross Blue Shield, Aetna, or Cigna health insurance can receive coverage for addiction treatment services at Live Free Recovery. Live Free Recovery is also contracted with Tricare insurance out-of-network. This means that individuals with Tricare health insurance will also still be able to receive some coverage for their addiction treatment services at Live Free Recovery.
It's also important to note that Live Free Recovery accepts NH Medicaid. This means that prospective Live Free Recovery patients with New Hampshire Medicaid can receive coverage for their addiction treatment services as well.
Admissions for women's residential treatment at Live Free Recovery will be at 880 2nd Street Manchester, New Hampshire. For answers to any inquiries about the new women's residential treatment currently being offered at Live Free Recovery, you can contact Live Free Recovery's CEO, Ryan Gagne, directly over email at rgagne@livefreessl.com. You can also contact Live Free Recovery directly over the phone by calling 888-527-1508.
About Live Free Recovery Center
Live Free Recovery Center is a rehab facility with locations in Manchester and Keene, New Hampshire. Live Free Recovery is primarily a male-only addiction treatment center. Therefore, outside of the new women's residential treatment offered at the rehab facility's Keene, NH location, all of the other treatment programs offered at Live Free Recovery are for men only.
The type of addiction treatment programs offered to men at Live Free Recovery include residential, partial hospitalization program (PHP), and intensive outpatient program (IOP). They also offer medication-assisted treatment and sober living services to male patients. To learn more about Live Free Recovery, contact them over email at rgagne@livefreessl.com or over the phone by calling 888-527-1508.
Media Contact:
Ryan Gagne, CEO
880 2nd Street
Manchester, NH 03431
336667@email4pr.com
888-705-3759
SOURCE Live Free Recovery Center
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.