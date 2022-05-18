Live Free Recovery Center Now Offers Women's Residential Treatment

MANCHESTER, N.H., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Live Free Recovery Center is now opening its doors to women by offering women's residential treatment. This news is huge since prior to this, Live Free Recovery Center was functioning as a male-only addiction treatment center. While Live Free Recovery prides itself on providing men with a safe space to recover from addiction, the ultimate decision to now offer residential addiction treatment for women was a no-brainer.

According to the CEO at Live Free Recovery, Ryan Gagne, "we made this choice to allow better resources to all people." Thus, Live Free Recovery is offering women's residential treatment with the goal of being more inclusive. Because even as a rehab center that specializes in addiction treatment for men, Live Free Recovery still recognizes that the ultimate goal of addiction treatment is to lower substance abuse rates among all people.

For all the women that are considering receiving residential addiction treatment at Live Free Recovery now, know that Live Free Recovery is in-network with Blue Cross Blue Shield (BCBS), Aetna, and Cigna insurance. Thus, individuals with Blue Cross Blue Shield, Aetna, or Cigna health insurance can receive coverage for addiction treatment services at Live Free Recovery. Live Free Recovery is also contracted with Tricare insurance out-of-network. This means that individuals with Tricare health insurance will also still be able to receive some coverage for their addiction treatment services at Live Free Recovery.

It's also important to note that Live Free Recovery accepts NH Medicaid. This means that prospective Live Free Recovery patients with New Hampshire Medicaid can receive coverage for their addiction treatment services as well.

Admissions for women's residential treatment at Live Free Recovery will be at 880 2nd Street Manchester, New Hampshire. For answers to any inquiries about the new women's residential treatment currently being offered at Live Free Recovery, you can contact Live Free Recovery's CEO, Ryan Gagne, directly over email at rgagne@livefreessl.com . You can also contact Live Free Recovery directly over the phone by calling 888-527-1508.

About Live Free Recovery Center

Live Free Recovery Center is a rehab facility with locations in Manchester and Keene, New Hampshire. Live Free Recovery is primarily a male-only addiction treatment center. Therefore, outside of the new women's residential treatment offered at the rehab facility's Keene, NH location, all of the other treatment programs offered at Live Free Recovery are for men only.

The type of addiction treatment programs offered to men at Live Free Recovery include residential, partial hospitalization program (PHP), and intensive outpatient program (IOP). They also offer medication-assisted treatment and sober living services to male patients. To learn more about Live Free Recovery, contact them over email at rgagne@livefreessl.com or over the phone by calling 888-527-1508.

