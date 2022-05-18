Mitch Gould of Nutritional Products International: Brick-and-Mortar Stores Are Here to Stay

Personal In-Store Shopping Still the Favorite for Consumers
BOCA RATON, Fla., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brick-and-mortar stores are not going away.
"Even with the emphasis the past two years on e-commerce, online purchases only account for 14 percent of retail sales," said Mitch Gould, CEO and Founder of Nutritional Products International, a Florida-based global brand management firm for health and wellness brands. "People like the personal shopping experience. Savvy retailers will work to give them an enjoyable experience."
Gould said today's brick-and-mortar stores need to invest in their mobile websites, which will drive consumers to their physical locations.
EcommercePlatforms.com cited a study by mobile software developer SOTI suggesting that 92 percent of shoppers are willing to shop in-person if retailers offer a mobile shopping experience.
"Nearly 46 percent of product searches are on Google, which helps drive foot traffic to retail stores," Gould added. "While everyone has been trumpeting the rise of online purchases, new research shows the bond between brick-and-mortar stores and online searches are intertwined.
"More than half of consumers say they will search for a product online and buy it in a store," Gould said. "53 percent of shoppers will look at a product in a store, but purchase it online. Another 55 percent research products online and check what is available at local retailers."
Gould is no stranger to physical retail stores or e-commerce sites.
"During my career, I have represented brands, such as Rubbermaid, Igloo, Sunbeam, and Miracle-Gro," he said. "I've sold many of these brands to retailers with brick-and-mortar stores, such as Walmart, GNC, The Vitamin Shoppe, Albertsons, Home Depot, Vitamin World, Target, Costco, Sam's Club, K-Mart, 7-11, CVS, and Rite Aid."
Gould and NPI work with wellness brands that want to sell their products in America.
"I've sold products to physical stores and e-commerce sites," Gould said. "I placed more than 100 brands on Amazon's new health and wellness category in the mid-2000s."
For more information, visit www.nutricompany.com.
About Mitch Gould
NPI is a privately-held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products' distribution in the U.S. retail market.
Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds, such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.
Media Contact
Robert Grant
5615440719
336678@email4pr.com
SOURCE NPI
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.