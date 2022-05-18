Hofmann Sausage Company Adds Ingles Markets as a Grocery Retailer

Three SKUs Now Sold Chainwide
SYRACUSE, N.Y., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hofmann Sausage Company announces that three of its retail hot dog items are now being sold chainwide in Ingles Markets. As of May 1st, Ingles Markets sells Hofmann Skinless German Franks, Skinless Beef Franks, and Skinless Dinner Franks.
Ingles Markets is based in Asheville, North Carolina, where the company began in 1963. The grocery chain operates 200 grocery stores in the southeastern United States with annual sales of almost $4 billion. Ingles Markets are in the following states: North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, Alabama, and Virginia.
"Both companies have a rich history with generations of fans. And we are excited to have our products in Ingles Markets to serve even more grocery customers in states where we already have a presence," said Ron Tomacchio, Hofmann Chief Operating Officer.
Hofmann products including hot dogs, sausages, jerky, hunter sticks, and condiments are sold in fourteen states across the eastern U.S. and Washington, D.C. plus sold online on their website hofmannsausage.com. Products purchased online can be shipped anywhere in the U.S. The company is one of the oldest hot dog and sausage manufacturers in the United States dating back to a meat market in 1861. Hofmann is based in Syracuse, New York, where it was incorporated in 1879.
For more information on Hofmann Sausage Company or its products, contact Rebecca Baker, Chief Marketing Officer, 315-437-7257, or visit https://hofmannsausage.com.
Rebecca Baker
Hofmann Sausage Company
C: (214) 616-9033
O: (315) 437-7257
336644@email4pr.com
SOURCE Hofmann Sausage Company
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
