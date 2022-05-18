TwinningIsWinning: Celebrity & Influencer Loved Baby Clothing Brand Launches New Collection Designed for Older Kids & Adults

"TØY For Everyone" Allows the Entire Family to Experience the Softest, Most Comfortable & Functional Clothing That's Also Good for the Planet

WESTON, Fla., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Those families who can appreciate a good #Twinning moment will rejoice as TØY, a celebrity and influencer loved baby clothing brand, announced today the launch of its new "TØY For Everyone" collection designed to make adults and older children feel like they are hugging a cloud, just as their babies have for the last few years.

Celebrated and worn by babies of some of the top fashion influencers and celebrities on Instagram, TØY has quickly became a go-to brand for progressive and eco-conscious parents. Now delivering the same buttery-soft and 100% organic cotton clothes as the beloved baby's line, the new collection offers sweats for kids and sweat sets for adults that are gender-neutral, timeless and made with the highest-quality materials that will last for generations to come.

Now available for purchase, the "TØY For Everyone" collection features:

Essential Sweatpants ( $59 for Kids, $109 for Adults): Perfect for a family adventure, whether by foot, car or air, these oversized joggers were designed to have just enough room to feel comfortably loose, but not be too baggy.

for Kids, for Adults): Perfect for a family adventure, whether by foot, car or air, these oversized joggers were designed to have just enough room to feel comfortably loose, but not be too baggy. Essential T-Shirt ( $39 for Kids, $59 for Adults): With the ability to wear it for anything and everything, from sleeping or relaxing to running errands, going to school, or even pairing it with fancy pants and accessories for a night on the town, toddlers to adults will never want to take the Essential T-Shirt off.

"Wearing TØY is like wearing the coziest bed that you don't want to get out of, and for so long, only our sweet little babies had the opportunity to experience the softest, most comfortable and functional clothing – until today," said TØY Founder Iwona Lucyna Ordon. "After receiving tremendous demand from our customers not only wanting larger sizes as their babes grew out of our clothing but also adult sizes that had the same luxuriously soft fabric feel for their skin, this new collection was born."

For more information about TØY or to purchase from the "TØY For Everyone" collection, visit https://shoptoey.com/.

