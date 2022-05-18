Carew International Named to Selling Power Magazine's Top Sales Training Companies 2022 List

Carew International Has Been Named to Selling Power's Annual List of Top Sales Training Companies

CINCINNATI, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Carew International, a leading provider of sales training and professional development programs, is pleased to announce it has been included on Selling Power's Top 25 Sales Training Companies 2022 list https://bit.ly/3KMFPQt. Carew has earned a spot on the prestigious list every year since its inception.

According to Selling Power publisher and founder Gerhard Gschwandtner, sales training is more important than ever. The economy has shifted significantly due to inflation, Covid 19, the war in Ukraine, shortages in supply, and the emergence of new learning technologies.

"Sales training companies had to adjust in the last year," says Gschwandtner. "Each of the sales training companies included on this list was able to pivot quickly to deliver best-in-class, engaging sales training. Their efforts and expertise helped their clients reach and exceed sales goals and decrease onboarding time in a highly challenging economy."

"Carew has elevated the profession of selling for over four decades and continues to create innovative courses that prepare salespeople to win in today's highly competitive market," continues Gschwandtner. "We are pleased to recognize Carew as one of the Top Sales Training companies in 2022."

The main criteria used when comparing applicants and selecting the companies to include on this year's list were:

1. Depth and breadth of training offered

2. Innovative offerings (specific training courses, methodology, or delivery methods)

3. Contributions to the sales training market

4. Strength of client satisfaction and overall client feedback

Selling Power magazine editors say CROs, sales VPs, and sales enablement leaders can leverage this list to find the right sales training partner to help salespeople succeed. See the Selling Power Top Sales Training Companies 2022 list at https://bit.ly/3KMFPQt.

About Selling Power

Selling Power is the leading digital magazine for sales managers and sales VPs since 1981. Selling Power also produces the Sales Management Digest and Daily Boost of Positivity online newsletters (https://bit.ly/3nUpek7) and videos featuring interviews with top executives. Selling Power is a regular media sponsor of the Sales 3.0 Conference, which is attended by a total of more than 4,500 sales leaders each year. https://www.sales30conf.com

About Carew International

Carew International is a leader in the professional development industry, providing innovative, high-impact solutions for performance improvement with sales training, sales leadership training, and customer service training. For 45 years, Carew has fulfilled its mission of creating value, supporting dramatic bottom-line results, and acting as a strategic asset to customers worldwide through the development of top-tier training programs. Carew International is headquartered in the greater Cincinnati area. For more information on upcoming Carew programs, contact us at 800.227.3977, info@carew.com, or visit us online at https://www.carew.com/.

