eMazzanti Shares Strategies to Prevent Accidental Insider Data Breaches

HOBOKEN, N.J., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A NYC area cybersecurity consultant and cloud services provider shares strategies to prevent accidental insider data breaches in a new article on the eMazzanti Technologies website. The informative article first identifies three ways insiders pose a threat, including employee negligence, not understanding technology, and unintentional clicks and mistypes.

The author then offers strategies to prevent accidental insider data breaches, including actionable training, phishing simulations, and careful access management. He concludes by recommending the automated protection provided by data loss prevention software and policy-based email filtering.

"The biggest threat to your organization may come from just down the hall," stated Almi Dumi, CISO, eMazzanti Technologies. "Insider data breaches often result in financial losses as well as loss of reputation and customer trust."

Below are a few excerpts from the article, "Key Strategies to Prevent Accidental Insider Data Breaches."

Three Ways Insiders Pose a Threat

"Most employees do not intend to expose sensitive data or damage systems. In some cases, insider data breaches result from employee negligence. Employees may not understand company security policies, or they may deliberately choose to ignore them. For instance, an employee might use unapproved file sharing services that lack proper security."

"In other instances, end users do not fully understand the technology they use. For example, a remote worker may not understand how to adjust security settings or apply security patches. Or an employee may not know how to encrypt a mobile device that later winds up stolen."

Prevent Insider Data Breaches with Engaging, Actionable Training

"Employees represent the last line of defense against data breach. They need to understand cyber security best practices, and they must have a solid knowledge of company policies. They must also know how to recognize phishing attempts and how to report suspicious activity."

Follow Up with Phishing Simulations

"Once employees know the signs of a phishing attempt, drive the training home with phishing simulations. In a simulation, employees periodically receive staged phishing emails, and the organization tracks open rates and click through rates. They can then use the phishing emails as a teaching tool, following up with additional training as necessary."

Implement a Multilayered Defense

Businesses of all sizes run the risk of insider data breaches. With solutions like MXINSPECT from eMazzanti Technologies, even small businesses enjoy enterprise-class protection. Smart business leaders combine email protection with advanced threat protection, security awareness training and phishing simulations for a complete defense.

