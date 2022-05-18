Mielle Organics Appoints Steve Pamon to Advisory Board

MERRILLVILLE, Ind., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mielle Organics is announcing the addition of seasoned entrepreneur Steve Pamon to the brand's advisory board.

Acting as an added layer of business mentorship for both founder and CEO Monique Rodriguez and COO Melvin Rodriguez, Pamon will also be a strategic thought partner for the business as a whole.

As one of the fastest growing Black-owned and women-led global beauty brands, Mielle Organics is continuously innovating the haircare space with its collection of products for all hair types, experiencing accelerated growth since the brand's inception in 2014.

"Melvin and I are looking to surround ourselves with the right people that understand the dynamics of scaling businesses while still positively impacting our communities - individuals who can push us to be better and do better, ultimately bringing out the best in Melvin and I as leaders," says Monique Rodriguez.

As Steve Pamon continues, "The business fundamentals and rapid growth of Mielle Organics was very attractive, but it was the company, and its leadership's, continued commitment to the broader community that drove my interest to help in any way possible."

Currently, Steve Pamon is the President of Verzuz, the lifestyle and entertainment division of Triller. In that capacity, Pamon leads an executive team across all aspects of the global business, including overseeing marketing, programming, production, acquisitions, and partnerships.

Prior to his role at Triller, Steve served as the COO of global entertainer Beyoncé's management and production company, Parkwood Entertainment. Under his leadership, Parkwood achieved an historical level of critical and commercial success, as evident in the Super Bowl 50 Halftime Show, Lemonade visual album, The Formation World Tour, AEG's Coachella Festival Performance, Netflix's Homecoming documentary, On the Run II world tour, Everything is Love album, Global Citizen Africa Festival, Adidas / Ivy Park partnership, and the Disney+ film "Black Is King," among many others. In addition, his team managed the careers of rapper/songwriter, Ingrid and actresses/musicians, Chloe x Halle.

Outside of his executive positions, Pamon serves on the corporate boards of IMAX Corporation and World Wresting Entertainment ("WWE"). He also serves on the board of New York Road Runners (a non-profit organization that produces more than 100 sports events each year - including the famed New York City Marathon), and is a founding advisory board member for the Goldman Sachs "Launch with GS" fund. He is also an investor / advisor to a number of private companies, including Herschend Family Entertainment, PLLAY Labs, Collab Capital, Localuer, Uncharted Play, and Encantos.

Steve has been recognized on Billboard's Power Players List for many years, reaching no. 1 as the "Executive of The Year" in 2019. For his work as an executive producer, Steve has received 2 Emmy nominations, 2 Grammy nominations, and is both a Grammy Award winner for "Homecoming" and a Peabody Award winner for "Lemonade."

Pamon holds both an M.B.A. from Stanford University Graduate School of Business and a B.A. in Business Administration from Morehouse College

About Mielle Organics

Founded in 2014 by CEO Monique Rodriguez, Mielle Organics is the fastest growing Black-owned and women-led global beauty brand. With a heavy emphasis on incorporating healthier ingredients as its "root to results," Mielle's collection of beauty products is designed for all hair types. Today, Mielle is a global and viral sensation, with orders in over 87 countries around the world. Their products can be found in more than 100,000 stores across the U.S. in retailers such as CVS, Rite Aid, Sally Beauty, Target, Ulta Beauty, Walgreens, and Walmart.

