ThermoGenesis Holdings to Announce Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022 and Provide a Corporate Strategic Update

Conference Call to be Held on May 19, 2022
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. THMO, a market leader in automated cell processing tools and services in the cell and gene therapy field, today announced that the Company will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 and provide a corporate strategic update on Thursday, May 19, 2022, after the close of trading. A conference call and webcast will follow at 1:30 p.m. PT/ 4:30 p.m. ET.
To participate in the conference call, please dial 1-844-889-4331 (domestic), 1-412-380-7406 (international) or 1-866-605-3852 (Canada). To access a live webcast of the call, please visit: https://thermogenesis.com/investors/news-and-events/events-webcasts/.
A webcast replay will be available on ThermoGenesis' website for three months by visiting the Investor page of the Company's website at www.thermogenesis.com.
ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for CAR-T and other cell-based therapies. The Company currently markets a full suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, functionally-closed CAR-TXpress™ platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market. For more information about ThermoGenesis, please visit: www.thermogenesis.com.
Company Contact:
Wendy Samford
916-858-5191
ir@ThermoGenesis.com
Investor Contact:
Paula Schwartz, Rx Communications
917-322-2216
pschwartz@rxir.com
SOURCE ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc.
