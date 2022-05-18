Global Contextual Advertising Markets Report 2022: Market to Surpass $335+ Billion by 2026 - Cookie Phase-Out Diverts Attention to Contextual Advertising

DUBLIN, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Contextual Advertising - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Contextual Advertising Market to Reach $335.1 Billion by 2026

Global market for Contextual Advertising estimated at US$157.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$335.1 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 13.3% over the analysis period.

Activity-based Advertising, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 14.2% CAGR to reach US$195 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Location-Based Advertising segment is readjusted to a revised 12.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 40.6% share of the global Contextual Advertising market.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $57.1 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $45.4 Billion by 2026

The Contextual Advertising market in the U.S. is estimated at US$57.1 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 32.76% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$45.4 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 16.3% through the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.3% and 11.8% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$52.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period.



The market is expected to witness encouraging growth supported by marketers making huge investments in developing new products; increase in social media users in many developed and developing countries; and increasing trend towards mobile advertising.

Other key factors responsible for boosting growth include increased adoption of artificial intelligence and big data analytics in digital marketing; increased number and use of smartphones; as well as global personalized marketing strategies. Also, the use and integration of augmented reality and virtual reality in regards to digitally engaging customers is expected to offer immense opportunities for growth, while, also ensuring rapid market growth in the near future.

Mobile devices, on the basis of deployment, are likely to account for the biggest size of the market. Mobile advertising is among the key advancements that is attracting customers towards a specific product, service, or brand. Growth in mobile advertising is expected to support the overall growth in the contextual advertising market globally in the near future.



Publishers are utilizing smart methods for using contextual data tools; thereby attaining more command on their contextual advertisement revenues as the focus sways away from third-party based and data-heavy audience targeting.

Contextual advertisement targeting involves advertisements that are displayed to people on the basis of the environment wherein the content is being read. This is becoming increasingly nuanced as brand safety requires more specific technology tools in their classification of a page that goes beyond modest keywords.

Publishers are building their context-based advertisement tools and integrating the same with first-party data segments. Publishers are pairing contextual data with existent first-party data identifiers that include email addresses or CRM records; developing duplicate audience segments for the purpose of unknown audience.



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Internet Usage Widens Opportunities for Contextual Advertising

World Internet Penetration Rate (in %) by Geographic Region: February 2021

Growing Importance of Digital Advertising Favors Growth

Digital Content Consumption Patterns Underpin Revenue Growth

Millennials Emerge as Key Demographic

Contextual Advertising: A Look Into Key Trends Impacting the Market Direction

Stringent Data Privacy Regulations Give Impetus to Contextual Targeting

Cookie Phase-Out Diverts Attention to Contextual Advertising

Contextual Advertising and Personalization Evolve into Critical Aspects in Building a Comprehensive Ad Campaign Strategy

Advances in AI and ML to Embolden Real-Time Contextual Targeting

Widespread Adoption of Web-Enabled Mobile Devices Boosts Market Prospects

Mobile Advertising Trends Accelerate Growth in Contextual Advertising Market

5G to Further Enhance Mobile Advertising Spending

Large Base of Social Media Users Presents Lucrative Opportunities

Rising Importance of Location-based Advertising Augurs Well

Growing Reliance on First-Party Data for People-Based Targeting Enhances Opportunities

