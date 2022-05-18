What Every Sponsor Should Know Before Planning Dialysis Trials: Insight From a PI and Dialysis Organizations, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn why protocols must be patient-centric and dialysis-centric. The featured speakers will discuss the importance of minimizing disruption to care delivery for patients and the routine workflow of dialysis staff. They will also share lessons learned on protocol design, including reasonable entry criteria, sensible endpoints, practical schedule of assessments, shorter Informed Consent Forms (ICFs) and more. Gain insight on dialysis trial execution, including collaborating with dialysis organizations and independent units, data collection (efficacy and safety) and other insights.

TORONTO, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The design, planning and conduct of trials with dialysis patients require an understanding of how dialysis is delivered daily so that protocols can avoid disrupting the workflow of the clinical dialysis staff. This webinar will review some key medical and operational considerations and lessons learned to position future dialysis trials and protocols for success.

Join Barbara Gillespie, MD, MMS, FASN, VP and Therapeutic Head of Nephrology, Labcorp; Laura M. Dember, MD, Professor, University of Pennsylvania; Amy Young, VP and General Manager, DaVita Clinical Research; and Hans-Juergen Arens, PhD, VP, International Clinical Research Services, Global Medical Office, Frenova Renal Research, for the live webinar on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit What Every Sponsor Should Know Before Planning Dialysis Trials: Insight From a PI and Dialysis Organizations.

