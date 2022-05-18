Scaling Up Microwave-assisted Solid Phase Peptide Synthesis (SPPS) -- From Micromole to Hundreds of Millimoles, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn about the modern advances in research scale peptide synthesis. Attendees will learn about scaling up peptide synthesis and adapting peptide synthesis instrumentation for use in current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) environments. The featured speakers will discuss workflow optimization for consistency and performance at the production scale.

TORONTO, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The number of new peptide-based therapeutics is rising, and more peptide generics are entering the market. There is an opportunity to improve output and harness the benefits of microwave-assisted solid phase peptide synthesis (SPPS) in manufacturing. Scaling the synthetic process from the research scale to production scale can be a challenge, particularly in heavily regulated environments.

Automated microwave-assisted SPPS instrumentation can generate production scale peptide active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). This is done by the highly reproducible synthesis of multiple batches at hundreds of millimoles with the same benefits as small scale, all while retaining current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) compliance. Modern instrumentation is equipped with features like audit trail tracing, user permission setup and documentation to ease adoption into a regulated facility.

Join this webinar to learn about scaling up the synthesis of research scale peptide-based therapeutics to production in a cGMP environment.

Join experts from CEM Corporation, Drew Cesta, Research Scientist, Business Development; and Chris Houser, Research Scientist, Product Group, for the live webinar on Friday, May 27, 2022, at 11:30am EDT (4:30pm BST/UK).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Scaling Up Microwave-assisted Solid Phase Peptide Synthesis (SPPS) — From Micromole to Hundreds of Millimoles.

