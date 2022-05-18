FluffCo's "Down & Feather Hotel Pillow" Selected as a Winner in Good Housekeeping's 2022 Bedding Awards

FluffCo's Down & Feather Hotel Pillow beat out the competition for a coveted Good Housekeeping 2022 Bedding Award, adding to the product's long list of accolades

LOS ANGELES, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 'Hotel comfort' brand FluffCo is proud to announce its placement in Good Housekeeping's 2022 Bedding Awards. It was announced today that its "Down & Feather Hotel Pillow" was selected as a winner in the "Perfect Pillows" category.

FluffCo brings the 5-star hotel experience directly into your home. A supplier-direct sourcing model enables the brand to work with the same suppliers that make products for luxury hotels and bring those products directly to you at a reasonable price. The Down & Feather Hotel Pillow, in particular, has become FluffCo's hero product since launching in 2020, having been recognized numerous times for its ability to transform a normal night's sleep at home into a hotel-luxury sleeping experience. This hotel pillow uses the same construction that you'd find across 5-star hotels and resorts: the pillow-in-pillow design is crafted with an outer layer of soft, airy down and a supportive inner core of feathers. FluffCo is also proud to note that the Down & Feather Hotel pillow is manufactured with materials that are sourced in accordance with the Responsible Down Standard.

In addition to the 2022 Good Housekeeping Bedding Award, FluffCo's Down & Feather Hotel Pillow has garnered an impressive list of accolades, including being voted "Best Soft Pillow 2022" by Architectural Digest, "Best Overall Pillow 2021" by Apartment Therapy, "Best Pillow 2021" by Men's Health and "Editor's Pick Pillow 2021" by Healthline.

FluffCo is excited at the overwhelming response that its line of hotel-quality products has received thus far. In addition to the Down & Feather Hotel Pillow, the brand currently offers a range of luxury essentials for bedding and bath, including a Down Alternative Hotel Pillow, Down Blended Hotel Comforter, Down Alternative Hotel Comforter, Hotel Robe, and Hotel Towel. FluffCo plans to expand its product line further, with new products launching later this year, including Hotel Sheets and more.

