5G Infrastructure Market Size to Reach USD 75.55 Billion by 2027 | Rising Need for High Bandwidth Connectivity with Low Latency and Increasing Adoption of Virtual Network Architecture Across Various Industries Will Drive Industry Demand, says Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global 5G infrastructure market is expected to reach a market size of USD 75.55 Billion by 2027 and register a substantially high revenue CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Due to growing demand for high bandwidth connectivity with low latency, the global 5G infrastructure market is expected to grow substantially over the forecast period. Increasing adoption of virtual network architecture across various industries is expected to further propel global 5G infrastructure market growth during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of telemedicine and remote patient monitoring in the healthcare industry is expected to drive global 5G infrastructure market growth over the forecast period.
However, concerns regarding cyber-attacks on 5G infrastructure is expected to hamper growth of the global 5G infrastructure market to some extent during the forecast period.
Key Highlights of Report
- Increasing demand for higher bandwidth and low latency for uninterrupted machine-to-machine connections in various industries is driving revenue growth of the standalone segment currently, which is expected to register a steady CAGR of 33.0% over the forecast period.
- Increasing emphasis of governments to develop smart cities with improved connectivity is driving revenue growth of the government segment.
- Growing demand for high-speed Internet connectivity to develop advanced manufacturing plants with automation in countries in North America, is expected to drive market growth in the region over the forecast period.
- Key market players include Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Nokia Corporation, NEC Corporation, ZTE Corporation, Ericsson AB, Aviat Networks, Inc., Ceragon Networks Ltd., and CommScope Inc.
- In April 2020, Samsung Electronics. Co. Ltd. and KT Corporation collaboratively installed Korea's first 5G standalone and non-standalone common core in KT's commercial network, which is expected to strengthen Samsung's capabilities for commercialization of 5G standalone networks in Korea.
Segments Covered in 5G Infrastructure report
Report Details
Outcome
The market size in 2020
USD 1.58 Billion
CAGR (2020–2028)
62.1%
The revenue forecast in 2028
USD 75.55 Billion
Base year for estimation
2020
Historical data
2017–2019
Forecast period
2021–2028
Quantitative units
Revenue in USD Billion, and CAGR from 2020 to 2028
Report coverage
Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends
Segments covered
Component, Spectrum, Architecture, End-use, and Region
Regional scope
North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa
Country scope
U.S.; Canada; Mexico; U.K.; Germany; France; BENELUX; Italy; Spain; China; India; Japan; South Korea; Brazil; Saudi Arabia; South Africa; Turkey
Key companies profiled
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Nokia Corporation, NEC Corporation, ZTE Corporation, Ericsson AB, Aviat Networks, Inc., Ceragon Networks Ltd., and CommScope Inc.
Customization scope
10 hours of free customization and expert consultation
Emergen Research has segmented the global 5G infrastructure market on the basis of component, spectrum, architecture, end-use, and region.
- Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)
- Services
- Support & Maintenance
- Implementation & Integration
- Consulting
- Training & Education
- Hardware
- Core Network
- Radio Access Network
- Backhaul & Transport
- Spectrum Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)
- mm Wave
- Sub-6 GHz
- High Band
- Mid Band
- Low Band
- Architecture Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)
- Standalone
- Non-standalone
- End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)
- Industrial
- Retail
- Logistics
- Logistics
- Enterprise
- Defense
- Residential
- Government
- Energy & Power
- Others
- Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)
- North America
a. U.S.
b. Canada
c. Mexico
- Europe
a. Germany
b. U.K.
c. France
d. BENELUX
e. Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
a. China
b. Japan
c. South Korea
d. India
e. Rest of APAC
- Latin America
a. Brazil
b. Rest of LATAM
- Middle East & Africa
a. Saudi Arabia
b. UAE
c. Rest of MEA
