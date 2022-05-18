SciCorp Wins Water Dragon Competition for Solving Wastewater Odor and Improving Treatment Performance

TORONTO, May 18, 2022 /CNW/ - SciCorp International virtually took the stage for the UK Water Dragon Competition on March 22, 2022. They were one of six other firms selected to pitch their innovations to UK-based water and wastewater stakeholders in a "Dragon's Den" style event.
SciCorp is an emerging company that solves odor and treatment issues in wastewater treatment plants, digesters, lagoons, and pulp and paper plants. The company has worked with hundreds of facilities using their plant-based micronutrient technology BIOLOGIC™ SR2 to stop odor, improve treatment performance, and reduce facility carbon footprint.
BIOLOGIC™ SR2 has an extensive track record; it has been proven to stop odor complaints, reduce energy demand by 25%, and to reduce biosolids disposal by 25%. This really impressed the judges.
"We are extremely proud to have been selected as the winner of this year's event. Our product BIOLOGIC™ SR2 has been used in facilities and WWTPs around the world providing a much-needed solution for odor and treatment issues". – Derk Maat, CEO, SciCorp International
For more information on SciCorp's innovative technology visit the company website at www.SciCorp.net
- Significantly reduces odors (stops odor complaints)
- Increased removal rates of: BOD, COD, TSS, P, Total N
- Reduces D.O. demand and aeration costs
- Reduces volume of sludge produced
- Reduces formation of ammonia & H2S
SciCorp is a Canadian company with significant projects in the US, Canada, Central America, South America, and the Middle East
SciCorp International is ISO 9001 certified and has UL/EcoLogo and LIFT certification.
To learn more about SciCorp International visit www.scicorp.net
SOURCE SciCorp International Corp
