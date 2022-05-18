Integro Bank (In Organization) Obtains State of Arizona Conditional Approval

PHOENIX, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Integro Bank (In Organization) announced that it obtained conditional approval from the State of Arizona Department of Insurance and Financial Services to open a new bank devoted to helping small businesses. Among the conditions for opening the bank is a requirement to raise a minimum of $27.9 million in capital and for the bank to obtain regulatory approval from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) for deposit insurance.

Thomas J. Inserra, CEO & Founder stated: "With this state regulatory approval representing a major milestone, our team is now focused on collecting the remaining funds from our investor pipeline so that we can open the bank. Our mission of helping small businesses grow and increase employment is about to begin, so stay tuned for future announcements of our opening." Integro Bank is planning a grand opening date in mid-2022.

Integro Bank's capital raise progress can be viewed online at: www.IntegroBank.com.

About Integro Bank (In Organization)

Integro Bank (In Organization) is a proposed de novo bank based in Phoenix, Arizona (USA). Our proprietary Integro-360 consultative approach and CEO Club are designed to help small business grow and maximize employment. To learn how you can make an impact, help small businesses, and become a co-owner of your own bank, visit: www.integrobank.com

Media Contact:

Thomas J. Inserra CEO at investor.support@integrobank.com or (602) 805-5088.

Investor Contact:

Interested institutional investors should contact John Thompson at john.thompson@pnc.com or 216-222-2668; or Andrew Underwood at Andrew.underwood@pnc.com or 901-337-7077.

This is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy Integro Bank's (In Organization) common stock. Offers may be made only by an offering circular. To obtain a copy of the offering circular investors may visit: www.integrobank.com by selecting "Become an Investor" and carefully reading the circular before subscribing to purchase any Integro Bank (In Organization) common stock.

