Acronym Solutions Inc. announces innovative partnership with First Nations Cable, Net-Neutral Inc. and AANAKWAD Inc. to enable broadband connectivity to Six Nations of the Grand River

TORONTO, May 18, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, Acronym Solutions Inc. (formerly Hydro One Telecom) announced a partnership with First Nations Cable (FNC), Net-Neutral Inc., and AANAKWAD Inc. that will enable broadband connectivity to Six Nations of the Grand River and beyond. This is the first Indigenous-lead project of its kind and creates a blueprint for similar projects to follow and is an example of what can be accomplished with Indigenous partners.

We are now prepared to deliver reliable broadband services to all Six Nations territories for today and the future.

In this innovative partnership led by FNC, Net-Neutral Inc., and AANAKWAD (Ojibwe for "The Cloud") Inc. and supported by Six Nations Elected Chief and Council, Acronym Solutions Inc. will enable backbone broadband internet connectivity to FNC, who will extend the infrastructure to deliver broadband access to members and local businesses in Six Nations.

"We are proud to be part of this innovative project," said John Papadakis, President and CEO of Acronym Solutions Inc., "We are committed to helping our customers reach their full potential by providing creative solutions to complex technical challenges. This project gives us the opportunity to work in close partnership with FNC, Net-Neutral Inc. and AANAKWAD Inc. to enable further economic development within Six Nations and beyond. The success of this partnership demonstrates how much is possible when all parties work towards a common goal. We look forward to building on this long-term partnership to help bring broadband connectivity to many currently underserved communities across Ontario."

"We're proud of our community and we are dedicated to providing high quality service at fair and competitive rates," said Jeff Thomas, President of First Nations Cable. "Today, we would like all parties to be recognized as we are now prepared to deliver reliable broadband services to all Six Nations territories for today and the future."

This partnership creates a repeatable model for partnerships with other Indigenous communities in Ontario to enable community and economic growth.

About Acronym Solutions

Acronym Solutions Inc. (formerly Hydro One Telecom) is a full-service Information and Communications Technology (ICT) company that provides a range of scalable and secure network connectivity, cloud, cybersecurity and operational solutions. We support Ontario-based businesses, large enterprises, service providers, healthcare providers, public sector organizations and agencies, utilities and school boards. We leverage our extensive expertise to design and build customized, fully scalable solutions to help our customers grow their business and realize their full potential. With more than 20 years' experience managing the communications network that enables Ontario's electrical grid, Acronym is uniquely positioned to understand the mission critical needs of any business and deliver the innovative and reliable services that respond to the changing demands of a post-pandemic business environment and support rapid growth and digital transformation initiatives.

About First Nations Cable Inc.

First Nations Cable has been serving the Six Nations of the Grand River since 1989 and has been licensed by the CRTC since 1992. We feel that supporting local business, local industry, local employers, and the local workforce should be a top priority to ensure our future growth as a community. First Nations Cable and Six Nations Internet have been pioneers of broadband connectivity in our community. Recent times have shown us just how important Internet service is, not just for entertainment but as a crucial part of business and education. Over the years, we have continually invested in our infrastructure to improve service for our customers. We make strides in performance and reliability every day.

About Net-Neutral Inc.

Net-Neutral Inc. is a carrier neutral, high-performance internet, computing and cloud service provider. Net-Neutral Inc. built and then upgraded the CKRZ transmitter from 250 watts to 5000 watts and is proud of creating a network access point of presence that enables Indigenous communities to become their own independent Internet Service Providers (ISP). Net-Neutral is helping create the vital infrastructure, terrestrial fibre and satellite network for Indigenous digital economies that will be a global portal for Indigenous languages and dialects, a multi-media cloud for film and video, and cloud content storage platform for North America (Canada & USA).

ABOUT AANAKWAD Inc. (Ojibwe meaning "The Cloud")

AANAKWAD Inc. is a wholly Indigenous licensed internet service provider from the Mississauga's of the Credit Frist Nation. Through Net-Neutral and Neutral Skies, fibre and satellite networks, AANAKWAD Inc. will provide Indigenous cloud to remote communities where mass high speed storage is not available. AANAKWAD Inc. together with Net-Neutral Inc. will provide multi-media cloud hosting that will be MAC and PC centric. Principles of AANAKWAD Inc. have vast political and corporate experience from the Eastern Artic to Alaska. AANAKWAD Inc. is able to act as the Indigenous Point of Presence for all Indigenous Nations.

