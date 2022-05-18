Diverzify Appoints Charlie Robertson Executive Vice President, Vendor Relations

CHICAGO, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Diverzify, the innovative national leader in commercial flooring installation and interior services, is announcing that Charlie Robertson is joining the executive team as Executive Vice President, Vendor Relations effective immediately. In this role, Robertson will leverage his more than 35-years of industry experience to manage all aspects of Diverzify's vendor program
"Diverzify is pleased to work with an increasingly wide range of vendor partners across our brands," said Jordan Zmijewski, chief executive officer for Diverzify. "It is important to our customers that we have strong, mutually beneficial and consistent vendor relationships to provide clear ongoing expectations and outcomes."
This executive role will assume the critical task of managing all activities related to Diverzify's vendor program, including vendor acquisition, contract negotiation, vendor/business partnerships, and technical training for the overall organization.
Robertson has been with Spectra, a Diverzify company, since 1996, where he earned a reputation as a "people first" leader and has been a highly influential resource within the Spectra executive team. Robertson led vendor relations for Spectra since 2018 and has expanded partnerships across the nation with double digit engagement year over year.
Diverzify serves more than 50,000 customers nationally through 52 locations across the United States with a labor force of approximately 5,000 quality craftspeople. Diverzify has achieved an industry-leading EMR rate of 0.56 and has unmatched bonding capacity to execute even the most complex mega-projects.
About Diverzify
Formed largely through the combined assets, operations, and resources of commercial flooring industry leaders, Diverzify is an advanced-model vertically integrated commercial flooring resource to commercial construction and facility management professionals worldwide. Currently represented through U.S. service locations with approximately 5,000 employees and service providers, the Diverzify enterprise blends traditional craftsmen service quality with advanced proprietary technologies to establish a new standard of service for the commercial flooring industry. Diverzify market brands include Diverzify+, RD Weis Companies, Floors by Beckers, Lane's Floor Coverings, Collaborative Turnkey Solutions (CTS), Kenny Floor Covering, CCS Floors, Kiefer USA, Select Prefab Solutions (SPS), Flooring Solutions, Epoxy S.I., Pavilion Floors, Spectra, and ProSpectra. For more information about Diverzify, visit https://www.diverzify.com.
SOURCE Diverzify
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.