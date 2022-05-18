Confluent Health Bolsters California Confluent with Progressive Physical Therapy Partnership

Louisville-based Confluent Health expands California Foothold with Los Angeles County Powerhouse

LOUISVILLE, Ky., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Confluent Health has announced its newest partnership with Progressive Physical Therapy (Progressive PT), a private and therapist-owned physical therapy practice located in southern California. The partnership marks Confluent Health's fourth partnership as part of California Confluent, a new company with a mission to exclusively build out physical therapy private practice partnerships throughout the Golden State, further enabling private practices to flourish.

"Since Progressive Physical Therapy was founded in 1977, our commitment to serving our communities with exceptional patient care alongside providing the best opportunities for our staff to learn, grow, and flourish has proven to be a successful recipe for growth year after year," said Progressive PT owner, Michael Weinper, PT, DPT, MPH. "As a team, Progressive PT is excited to partner with Confluent Health to continue building an unstoppable, premiere physical therapy company with the best patient-care California has to offer."

This partnership will allow Progressive PT to maintain its existing brand while gaining access to Confluent Health's ecosystem of management services, education, and musculoskeletal health innovations. These services include efficient community outreach, digital innovations, value-based care pathway models, marketing and finance tools, best in brand physical therapy partnerships including Weinper's PTPN therapy network, as well as continuing education programs and staff development opportunities such as Evidence In Motion, a nationally recognized residency, fellowship, and certification education provider in physical and occupational therapy programs.

"There is no better model of exceptional leadership than what Michael has built with Progressive PT," says Confluent Health's President and CEO Larry Benz, PT, DPT, OCS, MBA, MAPP. "Their team makes up a pre-eminent practice on the West Coast and is going to add significant value as we grow together. Our partnership has endless possibilities."

Combining Confluent Health's experience in operations efficiency and shared management services with Progressive PT's patient-centric dedication and long history, culture, and mission will make for unlimited possibilities in the best quality patient care, state-wide growth and success as Confluent California.

For more information on Progressive Physical Therapy, please visit progressivept.net. To learn more about Confluent Health, visit http://www.GoConfluent.com.

About Confluent Health:

Confluent Health is a family of physical and occupational therapy companies. We are transforming healthcare by strengthening private practices, developing highly effective clinicians, innovating new services and technology to improve the quality of care for patients, and lowering costs via more effective treatment, workplace wellness, and injury prevention. For more information, visit goconfluent.com or find us on Facebook at @confluentfamily.

