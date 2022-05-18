Sustainability Start-Up, Flow Hive, Celebrates World Bee Day With Significant Milestone in Bee Habitat Project

Flow Hive's Billions of Blossoms tree project re-establishes habitat across the globe for the world's hardworking pollinators.
LOS ANGELES, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As beekeepers and bee lovers around the globe prepare to celebrate World Bee Day on May 20, Flow, the creators of Flow Hive - a revolutionary way to extract honey straight from the beehive - today announced a significant milestone in re-establishing bee habitat worldwide with its large-scale reforestation project of planting one million trees.
Since launching earlier this year, Flow's Billions of Blossoms has planted trees in 12 countries, with 12,000 trees in the U.S., including in regions heavily impacted by wildfires in 2022. In partnership with One Tree Planted, trees have been restored in the Ochoco Divide Highway in Oregon and in Burroughs Creek in Wyoming, as well as in parts of Pennsylvania through the Keystone Tree Partnership.
Flow's Co-founder and CEO, Cedar Anderson, estimates the remainder of trees across the U.S will be planted and completed this fall.
"At Flow, we're incredibly concerned about protecting our natural ecosystem, and it's only natural that we recognize a major achievement in our commitment to reforestation in celebration of World Bee Day," said Anderson. "We're very fortunate to be in a position to do more from a sustainability and conservation standpoint, and we're committed to doing what we can to benefit bees and the planet as a whole."
With a mission focused on conservation, sustainability, and community, Flow's Billions of Blossoms project supports efforts to reestablish natural habitats, including global beneficial pollinator populations. Flow is working with six respected international conservation and reforestation organizations, including One Tree Planted in the U.S., an organization that works closely with the U.S. Forest Service, U.S. State Forest, and Conservation District.
Bees, butterflies, and other beneficial insect pollinators play an important role in the natural ecosystem, with up to 87% of crops relying on insect pollinators worldwide. The decline of pollinators in recent years has been attributed to increased pesticide use, urban sprawl, and deforestation, leading to concerns that the planet is headed for another mass extinction event.
To date, Flow's education initiative, TheBeekeeper.org has raised over $325,000 towards conservation and bee-friendly farming efforts with Billions of Blossoms. Globally, trees have been planted with the support of partners including Eden Reforestation Projects [Africa]; One Tree Planted [Australia, USA, Indonesia, NZ]; World Land Trust [Latin America]; YAKUM [Ecuador]; Hometree [Ireland]; and ReForest Now [Australia].
For more information about Billions of Blossoms, Flow, and its partner organizations, visit www.honeyflow.com/blossoms.
About Flow
Flow are the creators of the Flow Hive, a revolutionary way to extract honey straight from the hive. The product has been hailed as the most important advancement in beekeeping and honey extraction in nearly two centuries. Launched in 2015 by father and son duo Stuart & Cedar Anderson, Flow is now an award-winning certified B Corporation. With a mission focused on conservation, sustainability, and community, the company has shipped more than 100,000 hives globally and seeks to educate the general public on the benefits of beekeeping and the importance of supporting pollinators worldwide.
Media contact:
Paul M. Garcia
336716@email4pr.com
949-272-8449
SOURCE Flow Hive
