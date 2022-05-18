Changing Attitudes Highlighted in Second Annual KINONA Women In Golf Equality Index

More Americans acknowledge gender bias in the sport, express desire for more casual and fashionable golf clothing, and younger generations drive attitude shifts

SEATTLE, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KINONA, the women-led, women-inspired golf apparel company released the results of its second annual Women in Golf Equality Index, tracking evolving perspectives towards the sport and women in golf. The survey of 1,044 U.S. adults aged 18+ reveals a majority belief that golf dress codes are outdated as players shift to more fashionable and casual wear, provides evidence of gender bias in the sport, calls for equal visibility and treatment for women golfers, and identifies participation trends. Results include:

60% of Americans believe golf dress codes are outdated (compared to 56% in 2021), especially younger generations with 69% of Gen Z, 66% of Millennials, and 57% of Gen X agreeing, followed by 54% of baby boomers.

More respondents recognize gender discrimination in the sport, increasing from 54% to 58% in 2022 vs. KINONA's 2021 survey.

50% of respondents agreed they would watch more women's golf if there was more buzz and publicity, including nearly 70% of women who have played golf within the past 3 years. Younger generations, including 67% of Gen Z and 60% of Millennials, were also the highest to agree.

"As a women's golf clothing company, we are always pushing for more open-mindedness in the sport and want women to play the game their way," said KINONA Co-Founder, Tami Fujii. "The survey reveals that there is a desire for more inclusiveness, from golf attire, to equality, and beyond. We hope we continue to see growth in the sport for everyone, including more opportunities for women golfers."

Additional consumer insights on golf fashion and apparel include:

55% of Americans would like to see women dressed more casually on the golf course, including 58% of women who have played or are interested in playing golf, along with 69% of Gen Z, 64% of Millennials, 50% of Gen X, and 44% of baby boomers.

66% of Americans would like to see/wear environmentally friendly golf apparel, especially women who have played or are interested in playing golf, with 75% agreeing, along with 75% of Gen Z, 73% of Millennials, 62% of Gen X, and 57% of baby boomers.

71% of respondents agree they like to see/wear golf clothes that fit into their everyday style and transition seamlessly from the course to everyday activities, with 79% of women who have played or are interested in playing saying this.

70% of respondents believe golf clothes must be just as fashionable as they are functional, with 80% of women who have played golf or are interested in playing agreeing.

77% of women who have played or are interested in playing golf believe when you wear stylish clothes and feel confident in your appearance you play better.

1 in 3 people who have played or are interested in playing golf would prefer to wear general athleisure or street clothes if/when they play.

50% of Americans would also like to wear golf clothes if/when they go to Topgolf or places similar, with 57% of Gen Z, 52% of Millennials, and 49% of Gen X agreeing.

Americans recognize gender bias, while views of equality also increase; younger generations driving changes in attitude:

This year, only 21% of Americans believe golf is a man's sport compared to 26% in 2021.

30% of respondents who have played golf on a course within the past 3 years mentioned they have seen or experienced bias. According to a Gen X female from New Jersey , "a group of men belittled a group of women stating they should be at the salon instead of playing a man's sport." A Millennial female from Nevada said, "I've seen men using microaggressions towards a woman saying things like: 'Let me see your swing.'"

, "a group of men belittled a group of women stating they should be at the salon instead of playing a man's sport." A Millennial female from said, "I've seen men using microaggressions towards a woman saying things like: 'Let me see your swing.'" 82% of respondents agree that women should have the same amount of prize money and sponsorships as men in golf. According to a female Millennial in Pennsylvania , "in college I played on the women's golf team and we had worse courses, no sponsors, no perks."

, "in college I played on the women's golf team and we had worse courses, no sponsors, no perks." 54% of Gen Z believe women are better golfers than men, followed by 42% of Millennials, then 27% of Gen X and 20% of baby boomers.

71% of respondents believe women are more likely to receive unsolicited advice on the course than men, the same as in the 2021 survey.

67% of respondents believe women are judged more on appearance than male golfers; 78% of Gen Z, 70% of Millennials, 61% of Gen X, and 64% of baby boomers agree.

63% of respondents believe men are judged more based on skill and gameplay compared to women in golf.

Golfing future looks bright:

25% of U.S. adults plan to play golf at a course in the years to come.

1 in 4 respondents agree that they would recommend kids start playing golf at a young age.

Approximately 1 in 3 Gen Z and Millennial respondents would be interested in playing golf more on a course to be more social with friends and family that play golf, and to test their skills.

###

Survey Methodology

The second annual KINONA Women in Golf Equality Index findings are sourced from an online Xcelerant survey conducted by Directions Research in April of 2022 and commissioned by KINONA. The survey was conducted April 13-14 and April 16, 2022 and distributed to a sample of 1,044 U.S. adults 18 years of age and older, with a 95% confidence level.

About KINONA

KINONA is made by women golfers, for women golfers. Founded in 2017 by friends and corporate executives-turned-entrepreneurs, Dianne Celuch and Tami Fujii, KINONA is committed to making golf more accessible and fun for all women by bringing chic, contemporary, and functional fashion to the fairway. KINONA's fun, course-tested styles made with Italian fabrics, sun protection, and signature features like tee holders and back pockets, shift the paradigm of "appropriate golf attire" and inspire women to play their game, their way.

Be part of the wave of change in women's sports with category-redefining apparel from KINONA. Visit http://www.kinonasport.com for more information.

Media Contact

Alexa Weber, KINONA, 1 4257606590, alexa.weber@actionmary.com

SOURCE KINONA