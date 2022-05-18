Kanpai Pandas LIVE at UFC 276 (Adesanya vs Cannonier)

LAS VEGAS, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kanpai Panda holders will have a chance to watch UFC 276 LIVE at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, July 3rd, 2022! The Kanpai Panda team has acquired suite 2 for the entirety of the event. UFC 276's star-studded card includes Adesanya, Robbie Lawler, Sean O'Malley, Max Holloway, Alexander Volkanovski, and Jared Cannonier - with Adesanya and Holloway in title fights. UFC 276 may be the card of the year, see the full card here.
The Kanpai Panda team continues to deliver exclusive events where holders can meet, collaborate, and have fun! UFC 276 will be one of the hottest cards of the year, where Kanpai Panda holders can hang out with some of the biggest names in crypto and in real life. UFC 276 ticket prices are soaring on secondary ticket marketplaces, do not miss your chance on attending this event! All Kanpai Panda holders will have a chance at attending UFC 276, grab your own Kanpai Panda on kanpaipandas.io. Tickets will be distributed in the Kanpai Panda Discord on June 1st, follow the Kanpai Pandas Twitter for announcements.
Kanpai!
MINTING LIVE at kanpaipandas.io
Twitter: https://twitter.com/KanpaiPandas
Discord: discord.gg/kanpaipandas
OpenSea: https://opensea.io/collection/kanpai-pandas
Media Contact:
Cedric Guerin
info@kanpaipandas.io
SOURCE Kanpai Pandas
