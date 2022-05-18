A. O. Smith Water Heaters Receive ENERGY STAR®'s Highest Honor for Efficiency

America's most trusted water heater brand receives fourth consecutive ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Award for delivering significant energy and utility savings in the home

ASHLAND CITY, Tenn., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A. O. Smith, the world's largest manufacturer of commercial and residential water heaters, has once again been named an ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year and Sustained Excellence Award winner by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the U.S. Department of Energy for helping Americans save energy and reduce carbon emissions at home. A family-founded business with 148 years of American manufacturing expertise, A. O. Smith offers more than 1,000 ENERGY STAR certified products across its brand portfolio, including high efficiency residential water heaters that homeowners can purchase at Lowe's. This marks the fourth consecutive year that A. O. Smith has been named an ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year, and its second consecutive Sustained Excellence Award for year-over-year contributions to support America's clean energy transition – a designation only a handful of water heating manufacturers have achieved.

"Sustainability and energy efficiency are at the forefront of everything we do at A. O. Smith," said Francois Lebrasseur, utility segment market development manager for A. O. Smith. "This tremendous honor from our partners at ENERGY STAR® recognizes our continued efforts to help homeowners combat the effects of climate change and make a significant impact on the environment, while also lowering their monthly utility bills."

According to the EPA, one of the simplest ways to save both water and energy is to install water-efficient products. Water heaters are the second highest source of energy usage in the home; more than a refrigerator, dishwasher, laundry washer and dryer combined. Available exclusively at Lowe's, the A. O. Smith Signature Series® hybrid electric heat pump water heaters are three times as efficient as standard electric water heaters, saving homeowners up to 74% in annual energy bills or up to $496 per year.* Plus, many utilities and energy organizations across the country offer incentives for purchasing A. O. Smith's ENERGY STAR® certified heat pump water heaters – including instant rebates as high as $1,000 in some states.

"Heat pump water heaters are the best kept secret and the most efficient way to heat water, by far," added Lebrasseur. "Switching to a heat pump water heater will significantly lower your home's energy bills and carbon emissions, produce upfront and long-term savings, and deliver plenty of hot water."

A. O. Smith's high efficiency Signature Series® water heaters are available for purchase at Lowe's with convenient same-day installation, plus free delivery and haul away. Homeowners can look for the company's ENERGY STAR® certified models, including the A. O. Smith Signature™ 900 Series Heat Pump Water Heaters. Visit aosmithatlowes.com for details, including an easy product selector quiz to help choose the best model for each home.

For a complete list of 2022 ENERGY STAR® Award winners, visit energystar.gov.

*Comparing 80-gallon 900 Series Heat Pump against pre-2015 similarly-sized standard electric using DOE EF to UEF conversion rates. Savings may vary.

America's most trusted water heater brand, A. O. Smith is the world's largest manufacturer of commercial and residential water heaters. The company brings a 148-year history of innovation and American manufacturing expertise to developing industry-leading, high-efficiency water heating products that are designed, engineered and assembled in the U.S. From creating the industry standard glass lining in 1933, to introducing the first 95% energy efficient water heater in 1986, A. O. Smith has continuously led the water heating industry with a tradition of innovation for almost a century. Today the multi-generational, family-founded business offers a wide range of water heaters –from standard gas and electric water heaters - to high efficiency heat pump and tankless models – to meet every home's unique water heating needs. For more information, visit http://www.aosmithatlowes.com.

