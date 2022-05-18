Advance & Subnation Announce the First Annual "Mews" Celebrating the Creators, Companies and Communities Building the Metaverse

Hosted in Monaco during Metaverse Entertainment World, the Awards elevate the new tools and technology that are transforming how we work, play and interact with others

MONTE-CARLO, Monaco, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Advance Monaco, in partnership with Touchcast and Subnation, announced today that the MEWS, the first-of-its-kind Award Show and Gala, will be held at the inaugural Monaco Edition of Meta Entertainment World. From the Cannes Film Festival and amfAR Gala to the Monaco Grand Prix, the eyes of the world are upon the Principality of Monaco every May. The Meta Entertainment World Awards will join this illustrious line-up of global events giving but another reason to set your gaze on Monaco this month.

Meta Entertainment World is a fully immersive live experience that showcases the best tools and technology that are driving the creation of immersive physical and digital experiences. Attendees will see, hear, and feel how entertainment is produced and consumed in the Metaverse by creators and producers from some of the world's leading Music, TV, Film, Streaming, and Social Media companies. For example, MCity, powered by Touchcast, will deliver a physical and virtual experience that allows users to travel and engage with other users around the world. Tremendous appreciation is also extended to Founding Partners, Space Metaverse, Monaco Asset Management S.A.M., ChainDigger, Prasaga, Blockchain Virtual Valley, and Monaco Government Tourist and Convention Authority.

The pinnacle of Meta Entertainment World will be the MEWS, honoring the most outstanding creators and companies that have shaped digital culture and impacted society, by developing groundbreaking Web3 applications that support the digital agenda of H.S.H. Prince Albert II and other global leaders. Awards will be presented in the following categories: Pioneer: Sports; Impact; Rising Star; Storyworld; Better World; Music; Innovation; NFT Collection; Community. In celebration of the winners, guests will enjoy an extravagant Gala Dinner prepared by the world-renowned, Michelin star chef, Yannick Alléno in the historic Salle Belle Epoque ballroom of the Hermitage Hotel.

Subnation will also unveil Artcade@Monaco, a dynamic, curated NFT gallery that seamlessly blends art and technology to rethink the way we shop. The original Artcade, located at Fred Segal on the famous Sunset Strip in Los Angeles, California, attracts influencers, engages consumers, and is reshaping the cultural landscape. Artcade@Monaco will be equally as powerful, hosting curated exhibitions that showcase some of the world's rarest NFT creations alongside cutting-edge contemporary mediums, collectibles, and game-inspired fashion-forward digital couture.

Gutenberg gave us print. It took centuries for our next great form of mass communication to arrive with Graham Bell's telephone. But soon after was Marconi's radio, Lumiere's film, Farnsworth's television, Berners-Lee's Internet, and now, the Metaverse. The pace of innovation is accelerating and the Metaverse will be our next great leap. Its pioneers, inventors, and leaders will be celebrated at Meta Entertainment World, and they, in turn, will inspire the next generation.

Join us in Monaco, May 23-24 and see how the Metaverse will change the way we live, work and play!

About Subnation

Subnation is a media and technology venture studio holding company focused on the intersection of physical experiences and digital worlds. Subnation designs, develops, and invests in creative IP and web3 technologies fueling the Metaverse and disrupting traditional media, entertainment, retail, hospitality, and financial industries. Recognized as global thought leaders, Subnation collaborates with creators, storytellers, technologists, and entrepreneurs to provide market insights and business solutions that not only transform industries, but also drive growth of Subnation's Owned & Operated platforms, partner projects, and strategic investments.

www.subnation.gg

About Advance

Advance, formed in 2018, is a Monaco-based consultancy specializing in the luxury goods and services sector. Advance consults premium brands on their market entry to Monaco, as well as on their representation in the Principality. There is also an experiential hospitality advisory catering to bespoke events, conferences and thought leadership summits. Advance Principal and Managing Director, Steven Saltzman, has been an entertainment industry executive and global event producer for over twenty-five years.

www.advance.mc

About Touchcast

Touchcast is the world's leading enterprise Metaverse company. In 2022 Touchcast launched MCity - the world's first enterprise Metaverse, where any company can seamlessly deliver powerful communication, collaboration, commerce, and learning experiences. MCity allows companies to migrate current workflows into the Metaverse to support a hybrid work reality, without requiring VR headsets, high-end computers or specialized software. Founded in 2010, Touchcast operates fully remotely with employees in sixteen countries across five continents. They form a global group of like-minded passionate inventors, storytellers, developers, designers and producers who are curious, passionate and live to challenge how humans connect through technology.

www.touchcast.com.

