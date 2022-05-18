All Star Healthcare Solutions Recognized as One of the 2022 Best Places to Work in Healthcare

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- All Star Healthcare Solutions®, a full-service healthcare staffing firm specializing in locum tenens and direct job opportunities for physicians and advanced practitioners, has been selected by Modern Healthcare as one of the 2022 Best Places to Work in Healthcare, sponsored by Healthcare Plus Solutions Group.
"We are humbled and honored to receive this prestigious recognition," said Keith Shattuck, All Star's CEO. "Our people are the heart of All Star. We are absolutely dedicated to delivering our signature 'Red Carpet' Service to our clients and providers, so patients receive the highest quality care.
"We remain committed to promoting an engaged culture where employees are acknowledged and appreciated for the important work they do every day," added Shattuck. "In addition to our competitive salaries, comprehensive benefits, and world-class learning and development programs that enable individuals to set their own career paths, we support people's need to find better balance, such as empowering them to work remotely."
"The organizations that have focused significant resources and energy to support their staff throughout these especially challenging times deserve the loyalty of their teams and the recognition of the entire industry. At Modern Healthcare, we are honored to celebrate the Best Places to Work for demonstrating their commitment to their employees, and the communities they serve, with exemplary people-care measures," said Modern Healthcare Publisher Fawn Lopez.
Employees at participating organizations completed an online survey, conducted by Best Companies Groups. The complete list of winners is available at ModernHealthcare.com/bestplaceslist, and the rankings will be announced September 29, 2022, at the Hilton Downtown in Nashville, Tenn. Modern Healthcare will publish a special supplement featuring the ranked list of winners along with its October 3 issue.
About All Star Healthcare Solutions
All Star Healthcare Solutions® is repeatedly recognized for its outstanding workplace culture and is one of the fastest-growing healthcare staffing companies in the country. Founded in 2003 and based in Deerfield Beach, Fla., the company places physicians and advanced practitioners on locum tenens (i.e., temporary) assignments and in direct-hire positions at hospitals, health systems, medical practices, clinics, and other healthcare facilities throughout the country, delivering exceptional care to patients who might otherwise go without it.
