US Radiology Specialists and Charlotte Radiology Enhance Mammography Services with Innovative Volpara Health Patient Care Software

RALEIGH, N.C. and CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- US Radiology Specialists, Inc., one of the nation's premier physician-owned radiology companies, announced that it is partnering with Volpara Health VHT to implement the latest breast density assessment, mammography reporting, and patient communication software at Charlotte Radiology.

Implementation of Volpara Patient Hub® and Volpara Scorecard® will allow Charlotte Radiology to continue its longstanding commitment to excellence in patient care and early detection of breast cancer with more personalized breast care and improved communication with patients and referring physicians. The addition of these two new software tools will augment Charlotte Radiology's existing investment in Volpara Analytics™, a quality assurance software that promotes mammography excellence and helps monitor every mammogram to ensure that patients receive the highest quality screening exam possible.

"With each of our 16 breast imaging centers now equipped with the latest Volpara software tool suite, Charlotte Radiology can better fulfill our most important mission – diagnosing breast cancer early and supporting our patients through their treatment," said Lindsay Muns, Group President, Physician Practices for US Radiology and CEO of Charlotte Radiology and Upstate Carolina Radiology. "Implementing advanced technologies like these help us continuously improve both experiences and outcomes for our patients across the Carolinas."

Volpara Patient Hub provides customizable reporting and patient communications. The software supports integration with risk assessment software to ensure high-risk patients are identified and have the opportunity to receive a personalized care plan, including supplemental screening, genetic testing, and prevention recommendations based on local and national guidelines. Volpara Patient Hub also delivers benefits such as reporting automation features for radiologists that saves time on each mammography exam.

"Our partnership with Volpara allows us as radiologists to keep our focus where we need it: on each patient that we see. With Volpara, we are assured of accurate and timely reporting, as well as high quality data. This streamlines our workflow and helps us deliver excellent patient care as a team." said Dr. Amy Sobel, Section Chief of Charlotte Radiology Breast Imaging.

Volpara Scorecard provides consistent, volumetric breast density results that help to determine which women may benefit from additional imaging. As more is understood about breast cancer risk factors, high breast density has been determined as an independent risk factor; approximately 50 percent of screening-age women have dense breast tissue. Breast cancer remains the second largest fatal form of cancer for women in the United States. Ensuring regularly scheduled screenings, timely communication of mammography results, and clear follow-up recommendations for patients and referring physicians is a complex task for breast centers. Charlotte Radiology offers both screening and diagnostic imaging services across 16 locations and one mobile breast center throughout North Carolina, providing more than 100,000 annual breast screenings and reading more than 60,000 mammograms for partner hospitals at Atrium Health.

About US Radiology

US Radiology is one of the largest and most progressive radiology groups in the country. With over 4,500 team members and more than 180 outpatient imaging centers across 15 states, our team conducts nearly 8 million studies annually. Our partnership of leading subspecialized radiology groups, high-quality imaging centers, and health systems is built around a commitment to best-in-class clinical excellence, operations, infrastructure, and state-of-the-art technology.

About Charlotte Radiology

Established in 1967, Charlotte Radiology is one of the nation's largest and most progressive private-practice radiology groups and an innovator in outpatient diagnostic imaging. Based in Charlotte, NC, Charlotte Radiology owns and operates 15 breast centers, two vein centers, two interventional radiology sites, and five free-standing imaging centers. Their 100+ subspecialized radiologists read more than 1 million studies annually for 14 hospitals, 30 imaging centers, and a multitude of healthcare providers.

About Volpara Health

Volpara Health provides an advanced AI Breast Health platform that works with a healthcare provider's expertise to enable a high-quality, optimized and personalized cancer screening experience. From the time a patient enters a clinic to the moment they obtain key results, the Volpara Breast Health Platform collects and analyzes information to better understand a patient's breast cancer risk, while also objectively evaluating image quality and workflow improvement opportunities. These capabilities are being extended to lung cancer screening. The Volpara Breast Health Platform is supported by numerous patents, trademarks, FDA clearance and CE marking, and is validated by a volume of peer-reviewed publications unrivaled in the breast screening industry.

