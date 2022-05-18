/R E P E A T -- Check your lottery tickets! - Loto-Québec is looking for one multimillionaire and three millionaires/

MONTRÉAL, May 18, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Loto-Québec is asking the media for help in finding one multimillion-dollar winner and three million-dollar winners who have yet to claim their prize. The winning tickets were purchased in the Capitale-Nationale region, Outaouais, Estrie, and Montréal.
Among the prizes that have yet to be claimed are a $2,000,000 Québec 49 prize and three $1,000,000 Lotto Max and Extra prizes. The winning Québec 49 ticket was purchased in Quebec City, while the three other winning tickets were purchased in Gatineau, the RCM of Brome-Missisquoi, and Montréal.
Loto-Québec is also looking for the last of the 10 Formule groupe shares that won the January 5, 2022, Lotto 6/49 draw. This ticket, which won its owner $100,000, was purchased in the RCM of Beauce-Sartigan, in the Chaudière-Appalaches region. Lastly, a $166,666 prize that was won in the January 17, 2022, Grande Vie draw has yet to be claimed. The winning ticket was purchased in Blainville, in the Laurentides.
A reminder that customers can check their tickets easily via lotoquebec.com and the Loto-Québec Lotteries app.
$2,000,000 – Québec 49
$1,000,000 – Lotto Max
$1,000,000 – Extra
$1,000,000 – Lotto Max
$166,666.70 – Grande Vie
$100,000 – Lotto 6/49
- Winners have 12 months following the draw to claim their prize.
- Loto-Québec informs lottery ticket buyers when a prize over $100,000 still hasn't been claimed after several weeks.
- All unclaimed prizes of $100,000 or more are also listed in the Lotteries section of lotoquebec.com.
- Unclaimed prizes are redistributed to players in the form of bonus prizes and special draws.
Loto-Québec's mission is to responsibly and efficiently manage games of chance in a controlled and measured fashion in the interest of all Quebecers. Entertainment is at the heart of its activities. In 2021, Loto-Québec paid out 145 prizes of $1 million or more. The Gagnant à vie and Grande Vie lottery games have provided 22 lucky winners with a lifetime annuity. Major prize winners are listed on the Winners page of the Lotteries website.
SOURCE Loto-Québec
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.