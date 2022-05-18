/R E P E A T -- Check your lottery tickets! - Loto-Québec is looking for one multimillionaire and three millionaires/

MONTRÉAL, May 18, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Loto-Québec is asking the media for help in finding one multimillion-dollar winner and three million-dollar winners who have yet to claim their prize. The winning tickets were purchased in the Capitale-Nationale region, Outaouais, Estrie, and Montréal.

Among the prizes that have yet to be claimed are a $2,000,000 Québec 49 prize and three $1,000,000 Lotto Max and Extra prizes. The winning Québec 49 ticket was purchased in Quebec City, while the three other winning tickets were purchased in Gatineau, the RCM of Brome-Missisquoi, and Montréal.

Loto-Québec is also looking for the last of the 10 Formule groupe shares that won the January 5, 2022, Lotto 6/49 draw. This ticket, which won its owner $100,000, was purchased in the RCM of Beauce-Sartigan, in the Chaudière-Appalaches region. Lastly, a $166,666 prize that was won in the January 17, 2022, Grande Vie draw has yet to be claimed. The winning ticket was purchased in Blainville, in the Laurentides.

A reminder that customers can check their tickets easily via lotoquebec.com and the Loto-Québec Lotteries app.

Unclaimed prizes:

$2,000,000 – Québec 49

Where the ticket was purchased: Quebec City

Administrative region: Capitale-Nationale

Draw date: August 14, 2021

Prize category: Grand prize

Winning selection: 10 16 19 35 39 47

Prize claim deadline: August 14, 2022

$1,000,000 – Lotto Max

Where the ticket was purchased: Aylmer

Administrative region: Outaouais

Draw date: June 22, 2021

Prize category: Maxmillions

Winning selection: 04 18 21 27 32 38 44

Prize claim deadline: June 22, 2022

$1,000,000 – Extra

Where the ticket was purchased: RCM of Brome-Missisquoi

Administrative region: Estrie

Draw date: November 5, 2021

Prize category: Grand prize

Winning number: 1098974

Prize claim deadline: November 5, 2022

$1,000,000 – Lotto Max

Where the ticket was purchased: Anjou

Administrative region: Montréal

Draw date: March 29, 2022

Prize category: Maxmillions

Winning selection: 12 20 26 35 40 45 48

Prize claim deadline: March 23, 2023

$166,666.70 – Grande Vie

Where the ticket was purchased: Blainville

Administrative region: Laurentides

Draw date: January 17, 2022

Prize category: 5/5

Winning selection: 11 20 31 37 43

Prize claim deadline: January 17, 2023

$100,000 – Lotto 6/49

Where the ticket was purchased: RCM of Beauce-Sartigan

Administrative region: Chaudière-Appalaches

Draw date: January 5, 2022

Prize category: Guaranteed prize (1 of 10 Formule groupe shares)

Winning selection: 76359161-05

Prize claim deadline: January 5, 2023

Unclaimed prizes: More information

Winners have 12 months following the draw to claim their prize.

Loto-Québec informs lottery ticket buyers when a prize over $100,000 still hasn't been claimed after several weeks.

still hasn't been claimed after several weeks. All unclaimed prizes of $100,000 or more are also listed in the Lotteries section of lotoquebec.com.

or more are also listed in the section of lotoquebec.com. Unclaimed prizes are redistributed to players in the form of bonus prizes and special draws.

About Loto-Québec

Loto-Québec's mission is to responsibly and efficiently manage games of chance in a controlled and measured fashion in the interest of all Quebecers. Entertainment is at the heart of its activities. In 2021, Loto-Québec paid out 145 prizes of $1 million or more. The Gagnant à vie and Grande Vie lottery games have provided 22 lucky winners with a lifetime annuity. Major prize winners are listed on the Winners page of the Lotteries website.

SOURCE Loto-Québec