No Reception Club Launches in the US as Newest Travel-Ready Family Brand

OutsidePR Tapped As Agency Of Record For New Travel Brand

SAN FRANCISCO, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Newly launched family travel gear brand, No Reception Club, is proud to present their line of family-oriented and intuitive travel products — starting with their flagship diaper bags, The Getaway Bag and The Sidekick — aided by OutsidePR , a leading boutique consumer public relations agency with a focus on the outdoor and travel lifestyle, as the Agency of Record.

No Reception Club is pushing the boundaries of organization, accessibility, versatility, and capacity in ways never seen before in a diaper bag, an essential product for any parent, and without compromising on style or comfort. After surpassing their original crowdfunding goal by +200% on Kickstarter, No Reception Club has developed a loyal following amongst travel-focused families with more solution-driven products expected to launch later in the year and into 2023.

"We started No Reception Club with a mission to make traveling easier and with more style for new parents, like ourselves," said co-founders Gemma and Daniel Ng. "We've always enjoyed traveling, but as new parents we found ourselves helplessly digging through our baggage on dark flights or in crammed cars, unable to quickly find anything we needed. When we looked to the market for solutions, we were met with products that were either functionally inferior or aesthetically unacceptable. This is why we started No Reception Club. We want to create products and content that make new parents feel excited and empowered to travel with their little ones."

No Reception Club's launch focuses on their two key products — the Getaway Bag and the Sidekick. The collection is now available at noreceptionclub.com , and the bags can either be purchased separately or as part of a Travel Bundle ($50 off when purchased together).

The Getaway Bag

The Getaway Bag (available in Black) is a unique travel backpack/diaper bag, packed with features to make traveling with kids a cinch:

2 Customizable Shelves to organize main compartment

Instant Side and Top Access Points into Main Compartment

Parent Pockets in Hood, Front and Back to secure your essentials

Soiled Items Compartment - odor-resistant and waterproof

Diaper Essentials Compartment for diapers, wipes, changing pad, cream - perfectly sized to the Sidekick Hip Pack (sold separately)

TSA-approved padded 15" laptop sleeve

Concealed back security pocket for passports and valuables

Luggage handle pass-through

Spill-proof, insulated lunch bag (included)

2 Detachable stroller clips (included)

2 External water bottle pockets

Padded shoulder straps contour to any parent

The Sidekick

The Sidekick (available in Black and in Sea Glass Green) is a stylish and functional hip pack that allows for smooth diaper changes on-the-go through its one-handed and magnetic closure access to diaper wipes and essentials. The Sidekick is also perfectly sized to fit inside the Getaway Bag's Essentials Compartment.

OutsidePR is supporting No Reception Club in their official brand launch through public relations and communications strategy in the United States targeting consumer travel, parenting, lifestyle, and outdoor media with a focus on the brand's approach to functional and fashionable travel bags, and an emphasis on sustainability that make traveling with kids easier.

Press Contact: Jess Fiaschetti | OutsidePR | Jess@OutsidePR.com

For additional hi-res images, click here .

For more information on No Reception Club, visit: noreceptionclub.com

For more information on OutsidePR, visit: outsidepr.com

About No Reception Club

No Reception Club is a community of travelers who have entered the dynamic world of parenthood and believe that travel becomes more important with little ones, not less. No Reception Club creates elegantly and intelligently designed travel products, with the singular purpose of helping travel to become a greater and more meaningful part of families' lives. Launched in 2022, No Reception Club is a D2C brand that bridges the gap between function and fashion for wanderlust parents.

About OutsidePR

OutsidePR is one of the leading outdoors and consumer lifestyle PR agencies in North America. While wholly dedicated to the active lifestyle category, OutsidePR services multi-national, multi-billion dollar brands as well as core endemic companies. With 13 employees across the western United States, and representing clients ranging from Red Bull and National Forest Foundation to Mountain Hardwear and HOKA, the agency is known for its dedication to journalism, its objectivity in pitching clients, and its credibility in both mainstream lifestyle and in outdoor sports. For more information, please visit outsidepr.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/no-reception-club-launches-in-the-us-as-newest-travel-ready-family-brand-301549895.html

SOURCE No Reception Club