Acceldata Founder and CEO Rohit Choudhary to Speak at The Montgomery Summit

The Silicon Valley-based entrepreneur will be a panelist at the annual event
SAN JOSE, Calif., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Acceldata, the world's only multidimensional Data Observability Cloud, today announced that Rohit Choudhary, founder and CEO, will be speaking on two panels at The Montgomery Summit on May 25. The Montgomery Summit is one of the nation's premier technology conferences that feature highly accomplished entrepreneurs, investors, and executives who are working on innovations in business and technology.
Who: Rohit Choudhary, founder and CEO, Acceldata
What: Rohit will be speaking on the following panels: Building Global SaaS Companies from India (8:30am) and The Modern Data
Stack (2:00pm)
Where: Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows in Santa Monica, CA. 101 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90401
When: May 25, 2022
For more information on The Montgomery Summit, please visit: http://www.montgomerysummit.com
Media Contact
Allison M May, Touchdown PR, 7036787283, amay@touchdownpr.com
SOURCE Acceldata
