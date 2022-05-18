VISITING NURSE SERVICE OF NEW YORK REBRANDS AS VNS Health

Name Change Emphasizes the Organization's Full Range of Health Services

and Commitment to Simplify the Health Care Experience

NEW YORK, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Visiting Nurse Service of New York (VNSNY) announced today that it is rebranding as VNS Health—a move that makes it easier to understand and access the full and comprehensive range of health services offered by the organization, and that better reflects its mission and focus.

"This transition to VNS Health is an historic turning point for our organization," said Dan Savitt President and CEO

Building on the nonprofit's more than 125-year legacy as a trusted home- and community-based health care organization, the new name both honors the vision of founder Lillian Wald, America's first public health nurse, and reflects who VNS Health is today: a dedicated, forward-thinking health care organization that supports the health of its patients, clients, health plan members and their families in many different and interconnected ways.

"Strategically, this change supports our forward-looking pillar of growth and diversification, and culturally, it unites us as one organization and one team with one clear mission. It also allows us to expand the reach of our mission while simplifying the health care experience for millions of people in New York and beyond," added Dan Savitt.

The VNS Health rebrand also introduces a vibrant logo and a new tagline: The future of care. The comfort of home. These evocative words capture the distinctive value of the organization and underline the central focus of VNS Health: delivering exceptional care in the comfort of one's home and community.

"Our ultimate goal is to make it as easy as possible for the people we serve—as well as our provider and health plan partners—to understand that we offer a full range of programs, services and solutions that will help them along their healthcare journey," Savitt said.

While the new name does not change how VNS Health is structured, as of May 18, 2022, all parts of the organization, including VNSNY Home Care, Hospice and Palliative Care, Partners in Care, Behavioral Health and VNSNY's Care Management Organization, unite under the name VNS Health—operating as one organization and one team with one mission. The full transition is expected to take place over a 12 to 18-month period, with name changes for health plans VNSNY CHOICE and SelectHealth taking place this summer and fall.

About VNS Health:

VNS Health is one of the nation's largest nonprofit home and community-based health care organizations. Innovating in health care for more than 125 years, our commitment to health and well-being is what drives us—we help people live, age and heal where they feel most comfortable, in their own homes, connected to their family and community. On any given day, more than 10,000 VNS Health team members deliver compassionate care, unparalleled expertise and 24/7 solutions and resources to the more than 43,000 "neighbors" who look to us for care. Powered and informed by data analytics that are unmatched in the home and community-health industry, VNS Health offers a full range of health care services, solutions and health plans designed to simplify the health care experience and meet the diverse and complex needs of those we serve in New York and beyond. To learn more, please visit vnshealth.org.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/visiting-nurse-service-of-new-york-rebrands-as-vns-health-301549765.html

SOURCE Visiting Nurse Service of New York/VNS Health