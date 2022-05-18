Melio Appoints Sivanne Goldfarb as Vice President of Risk, Credit & Data Products

The Former Meta Executive Will Help Lead Melio's World-Class Product Team As Melio Expands Its Offerings
NEW YORK, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Melio, a leading B2B payments platform for small businesses, today announced the appointment of Sivanne Goldfarb as Vice President of Risk, Credit & Data Products. The appointment marks the latest addition to Melio's executive leadership as the company grows its product offerings and continues its rapid scaling.
Goldfarb joins Melio with over a decade of experience in product development, fintech, and risk management. Most recently, she was the Director of Data Science & Data Engineering, Fraud, and Compliance at Meta FinTech, Meta's payments unit. Before Meta, she held the position of Director of Consumer Risk Management at PayPal.
"I am excited to welcome a world-class product executive to Melio's leadership team," said Ilan Atias, Melio's co-founder and CTO. "We are fortunate to have some of the best people in Israel join our R&D site in Tel Aviv."
"I led a team for a small business product at PayPal so Melio's mission to support small businesses is near and dear to my heart," said Goldfarb. "One thing I love about financial services is that if you work on the right products it can really change people's lives. I truly believe Melio is changing lives for small business owners and I'm impressed by the company."
Goldfarb's appointment follows several other senior executives who joined Melio in recent months, including Chief Operating Officer Tomer Barel and Vice President of Research & Development Guy Zipori.
About Melio:
Melio's mission is to keep small business in business, helping them improve their cash flow and workflow, gain more control over their finances, and optimize their business's financial health. Melio was founded by CEO Matan Bar, CTO Ilan Atias, and Ziv Paz in 2018, with headquarters in New York, an R&D center in Tel Aviv, and western U.S. headquarters in Colorado. The company has raised $506 million to date. Melio's smart B2B online payment solution is tailor-made for small businesses' needs. It is a free, simple, and secure solution that allows small businesses and their suppliers to transfer and receive payments quickly and easily.
SOURCE Melio
