Mitiga CTO and Co-Founder Ofer Maor Named SC Media "Innovator of the Year" Finalist

Maor recognized for significant efforts to combat today's evolving cybersecurity threats
NEW YORK, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitiga, the cloud incident response company, announced that its co-founder and CTO, Ofer Maor, has been named an SC Media "Innovator of the Year" finalist. The SC Awards are the cybersecurity industry's most prestigious and competitive honor. For 25 years, the SC Awards have recognized the solutions, organizations, and people making the most significant advancements in information security. The 2022 SC Awards were the most competitive to date, with a record 800 entries received across 38 categories - a 21% increase over 2021.
"Being recognized as a SC Media Innovator of the Year is a tremendous honor, not only for me, but for the entire Mitiga team," stated Maor. "At Mitiga, we are reshaping how companies prepare for and deal with breaches, focusing on the new era of attacks across cloud, multi-cloud, and hybrid-cloud environments. I'm so proud of what this team has been able to accomplish in just three years, and I look forward to delivering continuous innovation, making sure our customers are always ahead of new threat tactics."
Maor is a leading technology expert and entrepreneur with over 25 years of experience in information technology and security. He has worked tirelessly with the cybersecurity community to build new services and solutions that respond effectively to the ever-changing threat landscape. Maor frequently writes about new security challenges and speaks at industry events. He will be presenting "It's Getting Real and Hitting the Fan! Real World Cloud Attacks" at the RSA Conference on Thursday, June 9 from 9:40 - 10:30 AM PT.
Maor was selected by a panel of judges and will be announced online, alongside other award winners, in August. The winners and finalists will also be honored at InfoSec World in September in Orlando, Florida.
About Mitiga
Mitiga's technology and services lower the impact of cyber breaches and optimize readiness for cloud and hybrid incidents and accelerate both response and recovery times when incidents occur. Importantly, Mitiga's readiness prioritization also increases resiliency for future incidents. Mitiga's shared-responsibility model is unique. Unlike others, who charge additional fees for incident response and recovery, Mitiga subscribers face no add-on fees. For more information, visit www.mitiga.io.
